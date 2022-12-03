SM, BDO treat families of OFWs through Pamaskong Handog 2022

Even amid the pandemic, Pamaskong Handog celebrations were continuously held but via online through the BDO Kabayan Facebook page. Today, after almost three years, the Christmas shows are back at the SM Supermalls.

MANILA, Philippines — SM Supermalls, BDO and its remittance partners, Western Union and WorldRemit, are together once again in welcoming overseas Filipinos and their families to Pamaskong Handog, a fun, one-of-a-kind Christmas celebration happening at SM City Santa Rosa on December 3, SM City Iloilo on December 10 and SM CDO Downtown Premier on December 17 at 2 p.m.

Massive prizes, entertainment and bonding moments await the OFWs and their beneficiaries at the Pamaskong Handog 2022 with the theme “Kita-Kits na muli sa SM."

Never miss out on the special performance of BDO Remit endorser Piolo Pascual and comedians MC & Lassy who will be hosting all three events. For added fun and humor, comedians Ate Gay and Regina will be performing in SM City Santa Rosa and SM City Iloilo, while Divine Tetay and Tonton Soriano will be at the SM CDO Downtown Premier.

Aside from celebrity shows, SM affiliates will give away exclusive deals and discounts for Kabayan Savings account holders. Discounts are available every day at SM throughout December.

Avail Miniso’s P300 discount on Mondays; P500 off at the SM Stores on Tuesdays; 10% off at Surplus Shop on Wednesdays; and on Thursdays, SM Supermarket, SM Hypermarket and Savemore will be giving cheeseballs for free! There is also a P500 off discount from the Baby Company which started last November 15 and will run until December 31.

As a special holiday gift, BDO is offering a special promo for overseas Filipinos and their beneficiaries. They can get up to P20,000 waived fees on Home Loan and P30,000 waived fees for Auto Loan.

Also, participants in the events get a chance to win P1 million worth of accident insurance coverage from BDO Life, cash prizes and freebies from BDO Cash Agad, as well as special gifts from BDO Network Bank.

BDO and partner sponsors, Western Union and WorldRemit, will also have bingo, games and a raffle for the participants. Plus, BDO will provide financial tips on savings and investment to help overseas Filipinos plan their futures as part of this year’s Pamaskong Handog.

To join the Pamaskong Handog event, BDO Kabayan Savings account holders plus one companion each just need to present their ATM card or passbook.

Overseas Filipinos may join the fun by watching the live streaming of the Pamaskong Handog events on the BDO Kabayan Facebook page with a special viewing inside BDO Remit and BDO Unibank offices in Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, France and the United Arab Emirates.

There’s going to be a ton of fun as balikbayans and their families get to celebrate the holidays again at SM.

Since 2012, Pamaskong Handog has been providing entertainment and gifts for overseas Filipino and their beneficiaries. Although the celebration has gone virtual due to the pandemic, BDO and SM never stopped spreading happiness during the most wonderful time of the year

For more details on Pamaskong Handog events or #SparklingSMallidays activities, visit www.smsupermalls.com, www.bdo.com.ph or BDO Kabayan Facebook page.