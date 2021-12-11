LIFAair Air Purifier: Unboxing and review

LIFAair recently introduced LAS302, a smart air purifier and sterilizer that features a three-step air purification system. As the pandemic continues, it is becoming more and more common for homes and businesses to have these devices that help rid the air of impurities.

Appearance and build

The LAS302 follows the minimalist design language of the LIFAair brand of air purifiers. It's a tall, tubular purifier that's designed to pull air from the bottom inlets, through the purification system inside, and outputs clean air through the top.

The clean, white exterior allows it to discreetly blend in with most home or office decors. Build quality is superb. It doesn't seem like they skimped out on materials. The main unit is made of metal (aluminum, perhaps?), with perforations at the bottom as air inlets.

Overall, it feels solid and stable. Its main interface is a touch control panel situated at the lip of the air filter, with an OLED display at the top. Nothing protrudes, no buttons to be seen in its Apple-like facade.

Technology

What sets air purifiers apart in 2021 is the new technology that's built into them that allows them to purify the air.

The LAS302 uses a three-step air purification system where the air goes through a pre-filter, a plasma generator, and their proprietary 3G (3-in-1 Green) filter.

The pre-filter intercepts larger particles and inclusion of plasma technology is to sterilize the air. It's effective against common bacteria, molds, spores, and microorganisms.

According to the website, their 3G Filter is designed to filter out fine particles, bacteria and viruses and harmful gasses. The company claims the device is able to filter out 99.99% of PM2.5, a common air pollutant, and 95% of gasses. The filter comes with a P4 CCM (Cumulative Clean Mass) rating, the highest on the rating chart. A high CCM rating is an indicator of long-term performance, so you can worry less about having to replace your filter often.

Day-to-day use

The LAS302 is very easy to live with. In AI mode, it automatically adjusts fan speed depending on how many PM2.5 particles it detects in the air. You have the option to override this and manually set fan speed, should you choose to do so. Sleep mode makes the unit even more quiet, so you can sleep peacefully while it continues purifying your bedroom air. It comes with sterilization mode, which sets fan speed to max and is set to run for 2 hours.

There's no problem with just keeping it on AI mode and going about your day without another thought to monitoring the air purifier.

There's a rated power for energy saving mode, which we assume is the mode it reverts to after it's done purifying the air.

Specs

Recommended Area: 40 sq. meters

Rated voltage: 24V

Rated power: 45W (Energy Saving Mode)

Standby power: 0.3W

Noise Level: <66dB(A)

Particle CADR: 310m3/h

Particulate CCM: P4 level

Sterilization time: 2 hours

Plasma density: 3.46x10^14m^-3

Verdict

The LIFAair LAS302's premium features command a hefty price at P26,800. As air purifiers go, it's not the cheapest on the market, but it's also not the priciest. It's a definite step-up in terms of air purification technology, which ensures better peace of mind when it comes to air cleanliness. If that's important to you, then this is worth a look.

For more information:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LIFAair.ph/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LIFAair_PH

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifaair.ph/

Viber: https://tiny.cc/LIFAair_PH-Viber