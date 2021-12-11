



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Lifestyle Business

                        
LIFAair Air Purifier: Unboxing and review

                        

                        
Norman Tan - Philstar.com
December 11, 2021 | 1:54pm
                        

                        


                        
                        

                        

                           
LIFAair recently introduced LAS302, a smart air purifier and sterilizer that features a three-step air purification system. As the pandemic continues, it is becoming more and more common for homes and businesses to have these devices that help rid the air of impurities.



Appearance and build



The LAS302 follows the minimalist design language of the LIFAair brand of air purifiers. It's a tall, tubular purifier that's designed to pull air from the bottom inlets, through the purification system inside, and outputs clean air through the top.



The clean, white exterior allows it to discreetly blend in with most home or office decors. Build quality is superb. It doesn't seem like they skimped out on materials. The main unit is made of metal (aluminum, perhaps?), with perforations at the bottom as air inlets.



Overall, it feels solid and stable. Its main interface is a touch control panel situated at the lip of the air filter, with an OLED display at the top. Nothing protrudes, no buttons to be seen in its Apple-like facade.



Technology



What sets air purifiers apart in 2021 is the new technology that's built into them that allows them to purify the air.



The LAS302 uses a three-step air purification system where the air goes through a pre-filter, a plasma generator, and their proprietary 3G (3-in-1 Green) filter.



The pre-filter intercepts larger particles and inclusion of plasma technology is to sterilize the air. It's effective against common bacteria, molds, spores, and microorganisms.



According to the website, their 3G Filter is designed to filter out fine particles, bacteria and viruses and harmful gasses. The company claims the device is able to filter out 99.99% of PM2.5, a common air pollutant, and 95% of gasses. The filter comes with a P4 CCM (Cumulative Clean Mass) rating, the highest on the rating chart. A high CCM rating is an indicator of long-term performance, so you can worry less about having to replace your filter often.



Day-to-day use



The LAS302 is very easy to live with. In AI mode, it automatically adjusts fan speed depending on how many PM2.5 particles it detects in the air. You have the option to override this and manually set fan speed, should you choose to do so. Sleep mode makes the unit even more quiet, so you can sleep peacefully while it continues purifying your bedroom air. It comes with sterilization mode, which sets fan speed to max and is set to run for 2 hours.



There's no problem with just keeping it on AI mode and going about your day without another thought to monitoring the air purifier.



There's a rated power for energy saving mode, which we assume is the mode it reverts to after it's done purifying the air.



Specs



Recommended Area: 40 sq. meters

Rated voltage: 24V

Rated power: 45W (Energy Saving Mode)

Standby power: 0.3W

Noise Level: <66dB(A)

Particle CADR: 310m3/h

Particulate CCM: P4 level

Sterilization time: 2 hours

Plasma density: 3.46x10^14m^-3



Verdict



The LIFAair LAS302's premium features command a hefty price at P26,800. As air purifiers go, it's not the cheapest on the market, but it's also not the priciest. It's a definite step-up in terms of air purification technology, which ensures better peace of mind when it comes to air cleanliness. If that's important to you, then this is worth a look.



 



For more information:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LIFAair.ph/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LIFAair_PH

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifaair.ph/

Viber: https://tiny.cc/LIFAair_PH-Viber


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      AIR PURIFIER
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PayMaya introduces verified badge system for sellers to make online shopping safer
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
PayMaya introduces verified badge system for sellers to make online shopping safer


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
With this another first from PayMaya, legitimate and trustworthy sellers using the PayMaya wallet as the preferred mode...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Pasabuyers' find livelihood, delight in Conti's program amid pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
'Pasabuyers' find livelihood, delight in Conti's program amid pandemic


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
he past two years under the pandemic has been very tough for everyone and many were forced to look for alternative sources...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Poverty is poison': How lending organization succeeded by helping the poorest
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
'Poverty is poison': How lending organization succeeded by helping the poorest


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
The Akhuwat brotherhood succeeded because of the optimism to help the very poor. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Celebrating the stories of unsung heroes behind every delivery
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Celebrating the stories of unsung heroes behind every delivery


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Ninja Van Philippines salutes the people who keep the country’s logistics sector moving. #ThankYouForDelivering

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Don't miss on the IKEA home makeover of your dreams from Acer
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Don't miss on the IKEA home makeover of your dreams from Acer


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
Acer is staging a holiday extravaganza full of prizes, a new song of love and hope and the chance to win an IKEA home ma...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Watsons continues to change lives of Filipino children with cleft and lip palate
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Watsons continues to change lives of Filipino children with cleft and lip palate


                              

                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Health, wellness and beauty retailer Watsons Philippines has been a partner of Operation Smile Philippines for the past nine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with