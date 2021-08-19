Shakey’s join Ingat Angat program, rolls out ‘bakuna benefits’ to drive vaccination among Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines — Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures, Inc. (PSE:PIZZA), one of the leading full-service restaurant chains in the Philippines, has pledged support to the private sector-led initiative, Ingat Angat Bakuna Lahat program, in a virtual contract signing last June 22.

This initiative solidifies the Company's commitment to helping the government drive vaccine confidence in the country.

Through this collaboration with Taskforce T3 Ingat Angat Bakuna Lahat program, PIZZA and its Wow Brands will be rolling out its Smart Bakuna Benefits program to help curb vaccine hesitancy by rewarding vaccinated Filipinos with store perks and discounts.

Smart Bakuna Benefits program is part of the vaccine education efforts under the Ingat Angat Bakuna Lahat campaign and is spearheaded by Taskforce T3 (Test, Trace, Treat), Smart Communications and RestoPH.

"The mechanics are simple. You simply show your vaccination card to avail of the discount offered by the partner restaurant. First dose vaccinations are accepted," Margot Torres, Ingat Angat Bakuna Lahat communications advocacy co-lead, said.

According to Torres, the Bakuna Benefits program, which started with over 150 restaurants and branches, has gained more traction recently as the government ramps up its vaccinations. The program now has over 200 partner restaurant brands that incentivize those who have gotten their vaccine shots.

“We will continue our Smart Bakuna Benefits program because we have to continue to build confidence, sustain the momentum and of course ensure completion of the second dose,” she added.

In joining the Ingat Angat advocacy, PIZZA president and CEO Vicente Gregorio leads the company’s Wow Brands—namely Shakey’s, Peri-Peri and R&B Tea—and commits to helping the country move forward with the pandemic by encouraging more Filipinos to get vaccinated through its unique deals and treats.

“It is our moral obligation and business objective to ensure that we educate more Filipinos about vaccination and incentivize them to get protected,” Gregorio said.

"It is quite pleasing and heartwarming to see what would typically be competitors join hands for a cause and share a common goal of encouraging our countrymen to get vaccinated," he added.

Here's a list of PIZZA's initial batch of bakuna benefits for vaccinated Filipinos:

Shakey’s Pizza: Shakey’s "Sleeve up!" promo offers free Skinny Fries for a minimum purchase of P800, valid for dine-in and take-out.



Shakey’s "Sleeve up!" promo offers free Skinny Fries for a minimum purchase of P800, valid for dine-in and take-out. R&B Tea Philippines: Until August 31, you can avail yourself up to four free upsize from regular to large in any of its milk tea flavors and fresh milk series.



Until August 31, you can avail yourself up to four free upsize from regular to large in any of its milk tea flavors and fresh milk series. Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken: Get free four pieces of Cinnamon Sugar Peri Natas for a minimum purchase of P300, valid for dine-in and take-out.

Expect PIZZA to roll out more benefits and perks in the coming months as part of its commitment to continuously support the government's inoculation program and help the country achieve herd immunity.



“Thank you to your group [PIZZA] for supporting Smart Bakuna Benefits. Aside from getting vaccinated yourselves, this is really one way to help bring us back to what we all miss. Nagpapasalamat kami on behalf of Taskforce T3,” Torres expressed.

These offers from the food and beverage brands are part of the first phase of the Bakuna Benefits program and will be extended until November 30 to get more people to avail.

The second phase of the program sees to include other industries like gasoline stations, a large bookstore, hotels and resorts, and some supermarkets.

Together towards recovery

According the PIZZA CEO, this collaboration is very important in helping the country protect itself from the rising Delta threat. Accelerating vaccination will also help spur economic recovery.

Aside from the full support of its board and business owners in being part of the Ingat Angat program, Gregorio announced that the company is also strongly committed to having its workforce fully vaccinated.

"We have already started the program. Earlier this year, we contracted vaccine doses to be given to our employees for free, on a voluntary basis. We are also securing vaccines for our employees' families, our partners, suppliers and franchisees," Gregorio said.

“If we all work together, kapit-bisig, I’m sure we will be able to achieve our goal of vaccinating at least 70% of our population,” Gregorio concluded.

Get vaccinated and enjoy these unique perks from Shakey’s Pizza, Peri-Peri, R&B Tea and several other brands through the Ingat Angat program.

