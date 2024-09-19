Want to master your portrait shots? Here’s a tutorial using Zeiss optics in new vivo V40

Become your own ZEISS Portrait Master with the vivo V40 and improve your mobile photography skills beyond the bokeh shots with this easy-to-follow tutorial.

MANILA, Philippines — Smartphones have become the extension of its user’s personalities and interests—not just with how it is customized or what color or design it carries. The once humble device for calling and texting is now a compact tool for content creation and self-expression.

This has been possible thanks to the continuous advancements not just on a smartphone’s hardware, but more importantly, on its cameras.

vivo, a leader in this regard, has introduced a mobile imaging system co-engineered with ZEISS, a Germany-based company that has been producing lenses for photographers since 1890.

Imagine using this professional optic technology with your own hands? Now you can with the newest vivo flagship phone, the V40.

We’ve got our #HandsOn the V40 ahead of its official launch and got to experience the exclusive ZEISS camera suite and features. One thing is certain, if you are a creative at heart who loves taking good photos, the vivo V40 is suited for you.

1. Go to the ZEISS Portrait Mode

The vivo V40 is equipped with not just one but three 50MP ZEISS lenses: the Main Camera, the Wide-Angle Camera and the Selfie Camera.

To start shooting your pro-level portraits, open the 50MP Zeiss Main Camera and select Portrait Mode. From here, you will see the icons at the lower right corner that shows the exclusive ZEISS Multifocal and ZEISS Style Portraits features.

2. Choose your portrait focal length

In collaboration with ZEISS, vivo introduces the new ZEISS Multifocal Portrait, which lets you choose a focal length best suited to the portrait you want to capture.

There are three options to choose from: 24mm, which is the standard, the 35mm or 1.5x zoom, or the 50mm or up to 2.2x zoom.

The 24mm can be best used for creative shots of your subject against a clean, blurred background such as landscapes or architecture. Select this to capture travel photos that will surely stand out.

In comparison, the 35mm and the 50mm achieve that classic portrait photo with the highly desired bokeh background. The more bokeh, the more drama, the more aesthetic you get to achieve.

3. Showcase your portrait style

Apart from the V40’s multifocal feature, you can further enhance your portrait photography using seven different styles from ZEISS and vivo.

First introduced in the vivo V30, the ZEISS Style Portraits now has seven options, namely Biotar, Planar, Distagon, Sonnar, Cinematic, Cine-flare, and the newest addition, B-Speed. It creates this distinctive rounded triangle bokeh, which is inspired by ZEISS cinematography lenses.

Another useful tip when using the ZEISS Style Portraits is adjusting the aperture. Each style can be adjusted from f/16 to as big as f/0.95. The more open the aperture is, the creamier and blended the background gets.

4. Enjoy your own studio lighting

In 2023, vivo also broke ground when it first launched the Aura Light, a built-in light source—which both new and loyal users of the brand raved about.

Of course, the vivo V40 employs this technology, but now made even better. The latest Aura Light boasts of 33% increase in brightness compared to earlier V Series models.

Not only that, it is also supplemented by the first ever AI 3D Studio Lighting. As the name suggests, it uses AI algorithms for 3D facial light analysis to provide a more natural fill light instead of a harsh flash.

This pair works perfectly with Zeiss Portraits, and you can turn it on by clicking the flash button on the upper left corner of the camera screen. It results in natural-looking portraits at night or in challenging conditions with low or back light.

As you become a Portrait Master with the vivo V40, here are other exciting mobile photography features that you can explore:

Don’t be afraid of low lighting. Using vivo V40’s 50MP ZEISS Main Camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), you can take sharper and brighter night photos minus the blur—event with shaky hands!

Selfies: The more the merrier. When taking group photos, choose between the 50MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera with an AI feature; or the 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera that is equipped with a F/2.0 wide aperture and Auto Focus. These cameras promise no one in the pic is blurred, even for groufies.

Try cinematic videography. Also part of vivo V40’s ZEISS suite is the ZEISS Cinematic Portrait Video Bokeh that comes with an impressive 2.39:1 cinematic aspect ratio, as well as the ZEISS Focus Transition to keep the subject in focus even while moving. Try this on your Insta or TikTok reels for that classic film aesthetic.

vivo V40: More than meets the eye

To ensure that your photography sesh and content creation are always uninterrupted, vivo definitely packed the V40 with powerful hardware.

Among these are the the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3, offering swift app launches and smooth scrolling; as well as the long-lasting, fast-charging 5,500 mAh BlueVolt Battery, supplemented with a Ultra Large VC Smart Cooling System.

It also comes with up to 12GB + 12GB Extended RAM, and up to 512GB of memory to store all those portrait photos and video’s you’ll be taking.

In the looks department, you’d be hard-pressed not to score the V40. In fact, it’s a stylish device that’s only 7.58mm thick. Lightweight too with a 3D curved screen, it promises a comfy grip.

There are three stunning colors to choose from, the Nebula Purple, Sunglow Peach and Stellar Silver.

The vivo V40 flagship phone is priced at P26,999 (12GB+256GB) and P29,999 (12GB+512GB). It is available for preorder from September 17 to September 27 for claiming from September 28 to October 16. It come with a P2,000 discount and the free TWS 3e earbuds.

Get your V40 from Shopee, Lazada and vivo Website. — Photos by Euden Valdez, Chyna Merin and Jap Tobias

