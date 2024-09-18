SM Hotels and Conventions works with TUV Rheinland for food and safety hygiene policies

Training and education form part of the said policies in order to provide comprehensive food safety training for all staff involved in food handling and offer regular refresher courses to keep the team informed on the latest developments in food safety.

MANILA, Philippines — SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC) collaborated with TUV Rheinland (Technischer Überwachungsverein or Technical Inspection Association), one of the world’s leading testing service providers in the review of SMHCC’s food and safety hygiene FSH guidelines, upholding the company’s commitment in providing exceptional dining experiences with the highest standards of safety and quality.

TUV Rheinland tests technical systems, products and services, as well as supports projects and tests processes of companies and organizations worldwide.

Being under TUV Rheinland’s scrutiny as a renowned organization founded over 150 years ago, SMHCC takes pride in saying that its program has been assessed through an impartial procedure, which boosts consumer confidence and brand preference.

SMHCC’s FSH Policies are definitive principles based on local regulations and international food safety standards to ensure that the most stringent protocols are followed across the food chain to prevent food-borne illness incidents, thus gaining the trust of consumers and other stakeholders.

The SMHCC FSH Program undergoes an annual management review to ensure that it remains relevant to the properties’ operations and compliant with any legislative changes. It is meant to establish effective control measures and incorporate food safety into business plans, performance evaluations, and other operational procedures.

The scope of the audit encompasses FSH policies of SMHCC properties, including Taal Vista Hotel, Pico Sands Hotel, Lanson Place Mall of Asia, Park Inn by Radisson hotels (North EDSA, Clark, Iloilo, Bacolod, Davao), and SMX Convention Centers.

The institution of the said policies underlines the company’s pledge to maintain utmost standards when it comes to food and safety hygiene, making guests’ experiences both reassuring and comforting.

