MVP-led Landco Pacific Corp. wins 6 prestigious accolades at 12th PropertyGuru Awards

Landco Pacific Corp. reaps six awards at the 12th Annual PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards for its commitment to exceptional development, design and sustainability. (From left) Landco Pacific CFO Marycris Panganiban, The Residences at Terrazas de Punta Fuego project director Jeramie Fauni, Landco Pacific president and CEO Erickson Manzano; project development senior supervisor Annalyn Valladolid, AVP and construction management head Phillip Baguisa and VP for commercial and customer experience Gerard Penaflor, together with PropertyGuru representative and Dongpeng Ceramics international project director Derek Han (center).

Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman and CEO of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., was also named Philippines Real Estate Personality of the Year

MANILA, Philippines — Landco Pacific Corp., a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Corporation (MPIC) helmed by chairman and CEO Manuel Pangilinan, was acclaimed with six highly coveted awards for its commitment to excellence in development, design and sustainability.

It bested the country’s top real estate companies in more than 80 award categories at the 12th Annual PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards held at the Shangri-La The Fort, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Pangilinan, concurrent chairman of Landco Pacific, was honored as the 2024 Philippines Real Estate Personality of the Year. This distinction is granted by the editors of Property Report by PropertyGuru, in recognition of his transformative leadership across real estate and infrastructure in the Philippines.

Manuel V. Pangilinan, Metro Pacific Investments Corp. chairman and president, and concurrent Landco Pacific Corp. chairman, is honored as the 2024 Philippines Real Estate Personality of the Year at the 2024 PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards.

Pangilinan’s award is a testament to his extraordinary leadership and lasting legacy in shaping the future of Philippine real estate. His continued influence across industries will leave an indelible mark on the nation’s progress for years to come.

“We are deeply honored that the highly respected PropertyGuru Philippines Property Award recognized our chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan as Real Estate Personality of the Year, for his vision that real estate is not just about bricks and mortar. With his leadership and dream for a brighter tomorrow, we create spaces where people can live, work, and thrive. It’s about shaping communities and, ultimately, about leaving a legacy that endures long after we’re gone,” stated Landco Pacific president and CEO Erickson Manzano.

“We are also privileged that Landco Pacific Corp. is awarded with six citations for playing a significant role in supporting Mr. Pangilinan’s commitment to drive progress and build a better future for the Filipino people. We focus our collective efforts to pursue projects that are not only commercially successful but also socially impactful, sustainable, and forward-thinking,” Manzano said.

Landco Pacific Corp. president and CEO Erickson Manzano receives the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards for the company, being instrumental in leading Landco Pacific to support Metro Pacific chairman MVP’s vision in creating vibrant and thriving communities for Filipinos.

Landco Pacific, acclaimed for pioneering premium developments for more than 30 years, was conferred as a Highly Commended Best Lifestyle Developer for its latest premium developments of Leisure Tourism Estates: 23-hectare Club Laiya and 15-hectare CaSoBe (Calatagan South Beach) in Batangas; and four-hectare Costa Azalea in Samal Island, Davao.

These seaside properties with pristine white beaches are master-planned developments offering mixed-use residential and commercial lots situated in tourist destinations.

The Spinnaker, one of Landco Pacific’s newest developments at BeachTowns Club Laiya, was distinguished as the Winner of Best Condo Architectural Design and Highly Commended as Best Investment Condo Development.

The Spinnaker stands out as an iconic beachfront and sustainable condotel designed to resemble the front sail of a yacht, making it an attractive investment for beach lovers and those who are keen to generate rental income from their investment.

The Residences at Terrazas de Punta Fuego was cited as the Winner of the Best Waterfront Condo Development and Highly Commended as Best Lifestyle Condo Development. This luxury beachfront condominium, marks a new era in upscale beachfront living.

Set in Punta Fuego community which is synonymous to prestige in the Philippines, the property represents the final opportunity to become part of an elite legacy. The Residences is poised as a pinnacle of luxury, offering exclusive one- to three-bedroom apartments within its beachfront condominium, comprising three clusters.

These residences boast low-density living, panoramic views of Nasugbu Bay, and a seamless blend of Spanish Mediterranean and Asian Tropical architecture. Punta Fuego, developed by Landco Pacific and Roxaco Land Corp. in the 1990s, stands out among Nasugbu’s developments for its prestigious marina, golf course and distinguished community, commanding a fourfold price premium over adjacent areas.

Highly Commended honors were given to CaSoBe as Best Mixed-Use Development and Playa Calatagan as Best Subdivision Development.

Landco Pacific, led by Erickson Manzano, clinches multiple recognitions at the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards.

At CaSoBe, entrepreneurs can live a healthy lifestyle, build their dream homes and enjoy quiet and laidback luxury among like-minded leisure seekers and tourists amid Calatagan’s rich history and famed sunset by the beach.

They can also invest in a property along the retail row and wear the hat of aspiring hoteliers or restaurateurs when they establish their bed and breakfast or cozy little café or restaurant to cater to the tourism market.

For those who prefer the exclusivity of a gated seaside community, Playa Calatagan, the stunning 78-hectare tropical paradise is a topnotch choice. This property offers Asian Tropical architecture and a host of amenities that epitomize quality seaside living at its finest.

These developments feature resort and hospitality amenities managed by Landco Lifestyle Ventures (LLV). At CaSoBe, LLV manages the newly launched Chairman’s Cabin and lighthouse, Cupola and Aquaria Water Park with three-story slides, the 300-capacity Canopy events space and Crusoe Cabins.

Crusoe Cabins features refitted container vans turned into unconventional accommodations with modern amenities and is recognized as the first EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies)-certified resort in the country.

LLV also operates Crusoe Cabins at Costa Azalea, the pod-like Cocoons in all three BeachTowns, the Beach Club and Camperisti at Club Laiya, and Sands and Captain Barbozza restaurant at both CaSoBe and Club Laiya.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Landco Pacific Corp. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.