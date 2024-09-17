Lola Nena's co-founder apologizes for 'working lunch' video

MANILA, Philippines — The co-founder of popular bakeshop Lola's Nena issued an apology after a video of her having a working lunch with other staff members was posted on the store's TikTok account earlier this month.

The now-deleted video sees Steffi Santana, also the bakeshop's chief operating officer, showing how she goes about her day, which included working during lunch time.

"Siyempre, 'yung lunch, hindi lang 'yan break. Isa pa 'yang chance to clarify and remind ourselves, ano ba 'yung main goal natin?" Santana said in the video.

That portion of the video did not sit well with Filipinos, many of them pointing out employees should be able to take their lunch breaks without having to do any work.

It took several days for Santana to issue her statement, posted on her Instagram account, where she apologized for "being so careless and irresponsible for her words and actions," adding it wasn't intentional or to be received in that context.

According to Santana, the people she had lunch with in the video were other members of higher management who are rarely at the office together, admitting that there are times where meetings bleed into eating time.

"Pero regardless of roles, importante pa rin ang healthy work-life boundaries," Santana pointed out. "Breaks are so important — kailangan natin lahat ng oras mag-unplug, makakain, at magpahinga."

Santana reiterated her apologies and vowed to do better going forward.

A survey conducted by Sharebite involving 500 working professionals found that 97% of respondents say taking a lunch break improves their workday. The same survey finds work culture getting in the way of the feel-good benefits of a midday meal.

64% of employees said a meal at work gives them the energy needed to continue their day, while just over half of respondents say lunch breaks help them focus on work and be more productive, and another 28% say lunch breaks make them more creative.

An earlier study by the United States' National Institute of Health on "healthy lifestyles playing an important role in the prevention of premature death, chronic diseases, productivity loss and other social and economic concerns" can be affected by workplace interventions.

Nutrition expert and author Samantha Cassetty cited a study where lunch breaks can positively affect employees' afternoon well-being.

"We live in a world that constantly prioritizes productivity over rest and wellbeing," said Lisa Mosconi, PhD. "But working around the clock without taking breaks throughout the day can be detrimental to your health."

