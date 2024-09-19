^

Education and Home

Why an education franchise is rewarding – for you and your students

Aliyya Sawadjaan - Philstar.com
September 19, 2024 | 1:00pm
for Kumon
Kumon stands out as a viable franchising option. With a proven business model and extensive support system, Kumon is a well-established franchise globally.
MANILA, Philippines — For many Filipinos, starting a business has become a better alternative than working nine-to-five. The freedom, flexibility, and potential rewards of owning a business make it an attractive option.

So, where should one start?

Franchising vs. starting from scratch

As a starting business, most Filipinos look at franchising rather than starting from scratch because of the fast recall of buyers and established customer pool. The franchisee benefits from the parent company’s complete business setup, including branding, equipment, and marketing plans—everything you would need to operate their businesses.

Franchising also offers a lower failure rate and greater buying power compared to standalone businesses. Franchisees gain access to a network of peers and comprehensive training resources, which are not always available to independent entrepreneurs.

The ultimate thing that makes franchising attractive is that franchisees get to be their own bosses while also experiencing a fulfilling career. For those interested in franchising, the education sector presents a particularly promising opportunity.

Why franchising in the education sector is a good business option

Teaching is one of the noblest professions. It allows you to mold and shape the minds of the next generation, nurture their potential, and influence their skills and attitudes.

Investing in an education franchise not only promises profitability but also contributes to improving education quality in the country.

Kumon Philippines as a viable business investment

The Kumon Method, focusing on self-learning and mastery in Math and Reading, encourages students’ independence and critical thinking.

In addition to offering support, the company provides extensive training on curriculum implementation and business management. Also, at Kumon Philippines, you’ll get to become part of a community that is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of Filipino learners.

Kumon’s year-round enrollment and long-term programs foster customer loyalty and financial stability. Since its introduction to the Philippines in 1996, Kumon has expanded to over 300 Centers, reflecting its strong reputation and successful franchise network.

How to become a Kumon Philippines franchisee

To experience a career that is profitable, while making a difference, apply for a Kumon Philippines franchise. Below are the qualifications to become a Kumon Philippines Franchisee-Instructor:

  1. A college or university graduate
     
  2. Have good Math and English skills
     
  3. Is between the ages of 25 to 45
     
  4. Enthusiastic to help children
     
  5. Have excellent interpersonal skills
     
  6. Willingness to commit full-time to Kumon
     
  7. Holds a Filipino citizenship

And to start your Kumon franchise journey, simply follow these steps:

  1. Register and conveniently access Kumon Philippines’ Virtual Franchise Orientation for a limited period.
     
  2. Attend a consultation meeting with Kumon’s Franchise Recruitment Manager.
     
  3. Pass the test and online training.
     
  4. Have preferred franchise location approved.
     
  5. Open a Kumon Center.

 

To learn more about Kumon’s franchise opportunity, visit https://ph.kumonglobal.com/openkumoncenter/. Like and follow Kumon Philippines Official and Kumon Philippines Franchise on Facebook.

You may also send inquiries through https://ph.kumonglobal.com/franchise-enquiry/.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Kumon. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom. 


 

EDUCATION

KUMON

LEARNING
