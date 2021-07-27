SERTA: World-class comfort now here in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — While the pandemic is challenging every nation in the world, people are starting to realize again the importance of having a sound and peaceful home. This scenario has triggered a lot of people’s creativity and natural instinct of making their home a haven for all family members—most especially the bedroom, which has been considered as the most important room in our homes and where we mostly spend our time.

Having a bedroom—a pleasant one, if we may add—improves our concentration and productivity, much more to keeping us well rested, which provides benefits to our immune function and mental health. That’s why SERTA, an international brand known for its world-class quality of comfort is finally here in the Philippines to provide us a better option of convenience and sophistication in our homes.

Originally from Illinois, US, SERTA International has been in the mattress manufacturing industry for 90 years now producing the highest quality and most innovative mattress that delivers superior comfort and support. Throughout its history, SERTA has been an industry leader, offering many product “firsts”—including the world’s first-ever “tuftless” mattress.

Today, SERTA has finally arrived in the Philippines to share their products that highlight the true meaning of comfort and style in our homes.

Located at the Ronac Art Center in Greenhills, San Juan City, the SERTA Sleep Center is now open to offer five of the brand’s luxurious collections including Celestial, iPedic, PerfectSleeper, Perfect Spine and Sleep True.

Why choose SERTA?

After garnering recognition around the globe, there are so many reasons why you should get SERTA mattress as your own personal comfort companion. Through many years of researches and innovations, SERTA has developed the best technology to thoroughly design many astonishing comfort and support features for all of its’ collections.

From providing pressure-relieving comfort, SERTA takes pride in each of its product also imparts technological advancement that offers proper back support, bring forth undisrupted sleep, balances sleeping temperature, and prevents roll of sag. Its finest materials are made to deliver the world class resting and sleeping experiences

Carrying the slogan "Always Comfortable," SERTA assures the most soothing experience one could find from buying their products at their newest store to sleeping in one of their world-renowned mattresses. SERTA is definitely your best bet for comfort.

Photo Release The first SERTA Sleep Center in Ronac Art Center in Greenhills takes pride in the idea of comfort and style that fits well with the concept of the whole place.

Visit the shop or order online

In SERTA Sleep Center, aside from mattresses, the brand also showcases other products such as pillows and protectors that will give you the complete benefit of relaxation at home.

Soon, the brand will further expand its footprint around Metro Manila and in other key cities in the Philippines as the company aims to make its brand of comfort available to more Filipinos.

Furthermore, in its effort to provide safe, efficient and fast transaction to its customers, SERTA Philippines recently launched its official website http://www.serta.com.ph where customers can view and purchase their desired products.

As a leading international brand in comfort and technology, SERTA offers online support and transactions to its customers through its official website and provides free delivery charge to its customer within the areas where it is available.

To celebrate the brand launch and opening of their first store, SERTA Philippines is now offering a 30% discount for a limited time only. This discount is applicable for all their collections purchased in the SERTA Sleep Center and on the website.

SERTA Philippines believes that a good night sleep is essential for one’s health and well-being, and as the world-class brand lands here in the country, they will keep on extending its brand of comfort and sophisticated technology it is known around the globe to Filipinos who aspire to have a better quality of relaxation at home.

For more details and information, you may go to SERTA Philippines official website http://www.serta.com.ph or you may visit SERTA Sleep Center in Ronac Art Gallery, Ortigas Avenue, San Juan Metro Manila. You may schedule your visit by contacting +63 917 8218 385 and be one of the first to experience the luxurious comfort of SERTA.