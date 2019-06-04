MOTHER'S DAY
Joeben Tai, founder and president of up-and-coming real estate company, Grand Taipan.
Photo Release
Grand Taipan founder on becoming a mover in the real estate industry
(Philstar.com) - June 4, 2019 - 10:42am

MANILA, Philippines — It could be intimidating for some to start an enterprise—what more a real estate company—right at a time when the Philippines is experiencing its property boom of the 21st century. But Joeben Tai had one goal: to be a real estate developer.

In 2016, he took the leap of faith to start Grand Taipan. He had enough experience as a real estate broker, which gave him a deeper understanding of the trends and gaps in the industry.

“Being a real estate broker, I got to know and learn the different projects being offered in the market. I also received feedback from my clients with what they want and what’s lacking in a property they have acquired. Having learned all of this, I knew I can do more if I had my own real estate development company,” Tai recalled.

He knew he would face tough challenges along the way, but the toughest for him was being “new.”

“You need to earn the trust and respect of everyone so that they’ll believe in what you do. This not only applies to clients but also to project partners and employees,” he said.

Tai’s optimistic approach is reflected in how he deals with challenges. “I see these challenges as opportunities to do something different and to be able to learn valuable things,” he shared.

In his three years into running Grand Taipan, Tai continues to be a keen observer in the industry.

“The Philippine real estate industry is getting mature as Filipinos are growing more discerning in buying real estate. Property developers are also getting competitive. They’re looking at the market needs and they adapt to what the buyers want,” he said.

Applying all this, Grand Taipan is able to conceptualize the right projects, find strategic locations, and offer unique propositions.

When asked about his vision for the company, Tai says, “I see Grand Taipan as a prime mover of the real estate industry. We’re not only constructing buildings but landmarks in every area we are in. We’re developing projects my company and I can be proud of.”

Grand Taipan's first and premiere real estate development, the Verano Greenhills, was named “Best Condo Architectural Design” and cited “Highly Commended for Best Condo Interior Design” during the 2018 Property Guru Philippines Property Awards. It is set for completion in 2022.

