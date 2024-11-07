British Council unveils insights into the Future of English, highlighting key findings for the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – The British Council, a global leader in English language education, has released groundbreaking research titled “The Future of English: Global Perspectives,” which examines how English will adapt to global trends such as digital advancements and international mobility.

The Future of English: Global Perspectives is the output of a three-phase research project, representing the most recent data in ongoing work by the British Council. The study analyses the role of English throughout the world; it is designed to empower policymakers and stakeholders, providing an understanding of the current landscape of English and helping them plan and prepare for the needs of learners.

This comprehensive study involved a series of roundtables with 92 policymakers and experts from 49 countries worldwide, including applied linguistics, assessment, and sector experts, as well as practitioners across British Council networks with extensive field experience.

What makes this study valuable is that it provides key recommendations relevant to the Philippines. To name some, the research emphasized supporting multilingualism to preserve cultural richness, while carefully considering the introduction of English as a medium of education to avoid hindered learning.

Additionally, the study highlighted the relevance of technology in enhancing teaching and assessment, stressing the importance of accessibility for all Filipino learners and educators. Furthermore, the research recommends incorporating intercultural studies alongside more academic subjects to complement language studies, and the importance of teacher preparation and readiness to deliver a multilingual curriculum.

Lotus Postrado, country director of British Council Philippines remarked, “At the British Council, we are committed to delivering data-driven insights essential for shaping the future, such as this Future of English study. Through comprehensive analyses and research, we aim to offer policymakers and practitioners a clear understanding of current trends and emerging needs.

"These insights are designed to support informed decision-making, which we hope could contribute to reform initiatives in the country, such as EDCOM 2, aligning with the goals of the Philippine Development Plan. By providing reliable data, we hope to be a valuable resource in fostering a forward-looking and responsive education system.”

The future of English in the Philippines will be shaped by its global evolution. While English as a common language will continue to grow, it is still essential for English to adapt and become a catalyst for accessibility, inclusivity, and diversity in the region and beyond.

To download the study for free please register at https://www.britishcouncil.org/future-of-english. The British Council has also conducted a research on English as a Subject in Basic Education (ESBE) in the Philippines with reports to be released soon.

