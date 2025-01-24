New art and technology space 'a:MUSEUM' now open in Paranaque

MANILA, Philippines — Art and technology collide in the most spectacular way with the grand opening of a:MUSEUM, the Philippines’ newest hub for immersive creativity. a:MUSEUM transforms traditional art into a breathtaking, multi-sensory experience transcending time and space.

A collaboration between the Philippine Amusement and Entertainment Corporation (PAEC), Ayala Malls and South Korea’s APLAN Company, the museum redefines art by blending the past, present and future through cutting-edge technology, offering a truly revolutionary way to experience art.

Spanning 5,000 sqm of thematic rooms, it invites visitors to explore an extraordinary world of creativity and innovation.

Teleport Gallery takes you on a journey through time and space, swiftly guiding you through the changing tides of art—from ancient works to contemporary creations—where the past meets the present in a transformative experience. Photo Release Thetakes you on a journey through time and space, swiftly guiding you through the changing tides of art—from ancient works to contemporary creations—where the past meets the present in a transformative experience.

From Eternal Touches, where timeless masterpieces touch your soul, to the Teleport Gallery, which transports visitors across artistic eras, every exhibit at a:MUSEUM invites exploration and wonder.

Art Reflow. With a single fingertip, the masterpiece transforms, as if the paint flows and reshapes itself in a constantly evolving dance of creativity. Photo Release With a single fingertip, the masterpiece transforms, as if the paint flows and reshapes itself in a constantly evolving dance of creativity.

Guests will marvel at the Stellar Chamber’s weightless realm, venture into the depths of the Cosmos Voyage, and create their own mark on the Floor Canvas.

"a:MUSEUM redefines what it means to experience art,” shared Dr. Lawrence Tan, President of PAEC. “It’s not just a showcase of masterpieces—it’s a journey that connects the old and new, the tangible and the digital, and the individual with the infinite possibilities of creativity.

Photo Release Color Sonata is an enchanting space where music and art unite in harmony. Each chord and note animates his work, creating a magical experience where sound and color blend into a single expression of creativity.

At A:MUSEUM, art doesn’t just sit still—it dances, moves, and invites you to be a part of it. Whether you’re painting with light at Color Sonata, walking on clouds in Stream of Heaven, or crafting your own dream car in Drive Your Dream, each moment is designed to inspire and ignite your imagination.

For inquiries or reservations, email us at [email protected]. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok @amuseumph for updates, promos, and a daily dose of fun inspiration!

Editor's Note: This is a press release from a:MUSEUM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.