Local video games feature in CCP Pasinaya 2025

Stills from the videogames "Gala" and "Sinag"

MANILA, Philippines — The 2025 edition of the Cultural Center of the Philippines's (CCP) Pasinaya festival is introducing the new Palaro component featuring the works of CCP Game and Comics Development grantees.

The country's biggest multi-arts festival this year bears the theme "Para Sa Lahat," further evident with the participation of groundbreaking digital projects celebrating Filipino culture, history, and mythology through interactive gameplay.

The Palaro component of CCP Pasinaya — taking place on February 1 and 2 — will have booths for visitors to play award-winning games during live demonstrations or in exciting tournaments.

Five video games highlight the inaugural Palaro this year: Ranida Games' "Sinag," Synthillate's "Pearl of Asia," Kendikorp's "Gala," Metamedia Information Systems Corp.'s " Treasure Seekers," and Katakata Creative's "Kata."

"Sinag" is a mobile one-on-one fighting game involving Philippine mythology while "Pearls of Asia" is a business simulation game featuring iconic local figures and makes use of historical intellectual properties.

"Gala" as the name suggests features seeing iconic local landmarks, "Treasure Seekers" has team-solving activities, and "Kata" stands out as a story-driven adventure.

"Whether you're an experienced gamer or a first-timer, CCP Pasinaya: Palaro delivers a unique fusion of innovative technology and Filipino culture," said CCP Vice President and Artistic Director Dennis N. Marasigan.

"It's a chance to experience our rich history and mythology in an entirely new way — through interactive, inspiring gameplay that highlights the creativity of local game developers."

CCP Pasinaya: Laro will also feature works from Filipino animators and comic artists like Friendly Foes' "Makopa," Komiket Inc.'s "Tungkung Langit" and "AlunSina," Lea Zoraina Sindao Lim's "Datu Pat i Mata," Ethel Mae Reyes' "Tulogmatian," Julius Sempio's "Teduray," Alfred Ismael Galaroza's "Sinogo," and Marco Sumayao's "Legend of Sleeping Beauty Mountain."

