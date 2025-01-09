Rita Daniela stars in 'Liwanag sa Dilim' musical amid legal battle vs Archie Alemania

MANILA, Philippines — Alexa Ilacad, Rita Daniela, and Khalil lead the cast of 9 Works Theatrical's "Liwanag sa Dilim," a musical based on the songs of singer-songwriter Rico Blanco.

The theater company unveiled the full cast on its social media channels as well as its show dates in Makati's RCBC Plaza.

Joining Alexa, Rita, and Khalil are Boo Gabunada, CJ Navato, Anthony Rosaldo, Brianna Bunagan, Raul Montesa, Neomi Gonzales, Nicole Omillo, Iya Villanueva, Vien King, Rica Laguardia, Paji Arceo, Mark Tayag, Jon Abella, Chez Cuenca, Lani Ligot, Arnel Carrion, Jasper John Jimenez, Denzel Chang, Derrick Gozos, and Lucylle Tan.

Khalil made his stage debut in 9 Works Theatrical's iteration of "Tick Tick Boom," while Alexa made her debut in Philippine Educational Theater Association's "Walang Aray" alongside partner KD Estrada.

Rita has several musicals under her belt already, including "Snow White at ang Pitong Dwarfs," "Andres Bonifacio: The Musical," "Maynila, sa Mga Kuko ng Liwanag," and 9 Works Theatrical's two runs of "Eto Na! Musikal nAPO!"

"Liwanag sa Dilim" is directed and written by Robbie Guevara while the musical direction is by Daniel Bartolome.

The musical will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of March and seven more shows in April (4 to 6, 12 and 13).

All Friday shows are at 8 p.m. while weekends will have shows at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. (Sunday 8 p.m. shows begin on March 23; the final weekend will only have 3 p.m. shows).

Tickets can be purchased at Ticket2Me or showbuyers indicated on the theater company's platforms.

