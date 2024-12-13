Rita Daniela's camp says Archie Alemania's counter-affidavit 'mere affirmation' of Acts of Lasciviousness case

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Rita Daniela's camp said that Archie Alemania's counter-affidavit is a "mere affirmation" that the comedian really harassed the actress.

In her interview with "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda," Rita's lawyer Maggie Abraham-Garduque said that Archie seems to have admitted the charges against him.

“He also admitted that while in the car, he touched Rita. Albeit, he said that he uttered those words because he was just being wacky and he made the touches to comfort her, this does not erase the fact that he did the acts complained of,” the lawyer said.

“He also said in his counter-affidavit that when Rita got out of his vehicle, she was very angry. Why would Rita be angry when he did not do something wrong when they were at the car? If he just touched to comfort her?” she added.

The lawyer reiterated that Archie made a "material admission" that made him liable for Acts of Lasciviousness.

Rita's camp is set to submit a written affidavit against Archie's counter-affidavit on December 17.

