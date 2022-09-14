^

What to expect as Museo Pambata reopens

What to expect as Museo Pambata reopens
MANILA, Philippines — After being closed for over two years and holding events virtually, Museo Pambata is ready to reopen its doors to the public.

The country's first interactive museum for children announced that it is ready to accept visitors in person beginning September 25, between 10:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

"The long wait is finally over," read the caption of a post on Museo Pambata's official Facebook page while a portion of the post itself says "Samahan kami sa muling pagbubukas ng Museo."

The museum is teasing new spaces, art workshops, a children's bazaar, busking, and an updated tour, all of which were planned and tweaked during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Museo Pambata is also inviting more children who would like to be there at the museum's reopening, as well as interested individuals who want to be a part of the Museo Pambata team.

The museum first opened in 1994 in the former Elks Club Building, built in 1910, along Roxas Boulevard and across Rizal Park.

Admission to Museo Pambata once it reopens costs P450 per person.

RELATED: Margie Moran announces CCP's closure for renovation

