Politics? National Artist? Lisa Macuja-Elizalde reacts

MANILA, Philippines — In the face of a surge of celebrities filing their certificates of candidacy for the upcoming 2025 elections, Prima Ballerina Lisa Macuja-Elizalde was asked if she is also planning to use her name and influence to run for public office.

At a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com for the world premiere of her ballet company Ballet Manila’s new original production “Florante at Laura,” Lisa said she never got an invitation to run for a government position and even if she does, she will just keep on running Ballet Manila, and not running for office.

“No, I love the ballet. I love creating. I'm going to work in Ballet Manila. I don't really want to work in politics,” she explained.

WATCH: Lisa on joining politics

When asked for a reaction to some suggestions that she should also be hailed as a National Artist, just like National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, who she tapped to compose “Florante at Laura’s” original score, Lisa said: “I'm not thinking about that, you know, because if it's meant to be, it's meant to be.”

“For me, it's an award. It's a wonderful… great honor, but I'm not thinking about that,” she noted.

“But salamat!” she said to those thinking she should also become a National Artist as the first ever Filipina and foreign soloist to join the world-renowned Kirov Ballet.

Lisa and Ballet Manila recently wrapped up the first three shows and world premiere of their new original ballet “Florante at Laura,” featuring original choreography by Gerardo Francisco and Martin Lawrance; music by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab; live instrumentation by Orchestra of the Filipino Youth under the baton of Ryan’s son, Toma Cayabyab; production and set design by Mio Infante; and costumes by Make It Happen; among others. — Videos by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya