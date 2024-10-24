Senior citizen Lisa Macuja-Elizalde shares secrets to longevity in life, career

MANILA, Philippines — It’s official: Prima Ballerina Lisa Macuja-Elizalde is now a senior citizen.

Although she already turned 60 last October 3, the Creative Director of her own ballet company, Ballet Manila, revealed that she has more dreams other than getting a senior citizen card.

“How does it feel to be 60?” Philstar.com asked Lisa in an exclusive interview, to which she quipped: “Not different from 59!”

“You know, when you turn 60, first of all, I'm really proud and fortunate to be a senior citizen,” she announced.

“But the thing is with turning 60 or turning into every birthday, you know, every birthday, you always look back and you look forward. For me. I try not to look back too much. I look forward because the best is always yet to come.”

When asked for her secrets to longevity in life and career, in the face of the recent pandemic and fire that razed her family’s properties, Star City and Aliw Theater, Lisa said: “Healthy eating, healthy lifestyle, positive vibes and don't believe too much on what you read on social media.”

According to her, she was able to overcome obstacles, thanks to her family and “brilliant team.”

“I have a lot of help. And when we create something like this (‘Florante at Laura’), it's not just my efforts, it's the efforts of so many brilliant people. So it's a village and we try to keep the community alive with the arts and we try to always help each other, give jobs to our artists and inspire.”

Lisa and Ballet Manila recently wrapped up the first three shows and world premiere of their new original ballet “Florante at Laura,” featuring original choreography by Gerardo Francisco and Martin Lawrance; music by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab; live instrumentation by Orchestra of the Filipino Youth under the baton of Ryan’s son, Toma Cayabyab; production and set design by Mio Infante; and costumes by Make It Happen; among others.

WATCH: 'Florante at Laura' preview

Of her 60 years, Lisa said she is most proud of that Ballet Manila is turning 30 next year.

“And we are alive and strong and back from the pandemic and the fire and we are dancing even better than ever,” she affirmed.

She might be retired from dancing in full-length shows, but just like one of the most popular shows she starred in and staged with Ballet Manila, “Don Quixote,” this ballerina just keeps on dreaming.

“My dream is to become an actress,” she divulged, “No, seriously! I want to choreograph more and act more because having had that experience, I am hungry to be able to perform and create a character and live a character again, but not through dance, but through maybe film or television. Kung dumating, eh 'di maganda, salamat!” — Videos by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya, Martin Ramos