Slovenia makes Cine Europa debut in 27th edition

MANILA, Philippines — The longest-running European film festival in the country, Cine Europa, returns this year with 20 contemporary movies, including the first participation of a Slovenian film.

The 2024 edition of the film festival comes as the Philippines and the European Union marks 60 years of diplomatic relations

Cine Europa will take place once more at the Red Carpet Cinema of Mandaluyong's Shangri-La Plaza, with free film screenings from October 18 to 27.

The opening films for Cine Europa this year are Denmark's "Lang Historie Kort (Long Story Short)" and Poland's "Niebezpieczni Dzentelmeni (Dangerous Gentlemen)."

The first weekend will have Luxembourg's "Icare (Icarus and The Minotaur)," Finland's "The Other Side of Hope," the Czech Republic's "Prišla v Noci (She Came at Night)," Sweden's "Tigrar (Tigers)," Germany's "Sonne Und Beton (Sun and Concrete)," Hungary's "Mancs (Paws)," Belgium's "Souvenir," and guest country, Ukraine's "Taste of Freedom."

On October 21 will be Romania's "Mai Departe (The World is My Arena)," Austria's "Mermaids Don't Cry," and Ireland's "That They May Face the Rising Sun." The following day, on October 22, France's "The Strange Case of Jacky Caillou," Spain's "La Flota de Indias (The West Indies Fleet)," and Cyprus' "The Man with the Answers" will be screened.

There will be another screening of "Sonne Und Beton (Sun and Concrete)" on October 23 along with Italy's "Diabolik" and Lithuania's "Remember to Blink."

Another Ukrainian film, "Another Franko," plus repeats of "Niebezpieczni Dzentelmeni (Dangerous Gentlemen)" and "Icare (Icarus and The Minotaur)" will be shown on October 23.

The Slovenian entry, " The Man Without Guilt," is set for October 25, as well as the encore screenings of "The Other Side of Hope," "Prišla v Noci (She Came at Night)," and "Tigrar (Tigers)."

Additional screenings of "Mancs (Paws)," "Mai Departe (The World is My Arena)," "Mermaids Don't Cry," "The Strange Case of Jacky Caillou," "La Flota de Indias (The West Indies Fleet)," "Diabolik," "Souvenir," and "That They May Face the Rising Sun" will close the final weekend of Cine Europa 27.

