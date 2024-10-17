^

Takehiro Hira talks 'Crosspoint' with Carlo Aquino, historic 'Shogun' Emmy wins

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 17, 2024 | 1:06pm

 MANILA, Philippines — Japanese actor Takehiro Hira expressed his joy after his series "Shogun" made history at the most recent Emmy Awards with 18 wins.

"Shogun" broke the 14-year record of "John Adams" to be the most awarded program in a single year, and surpassed the three 12-win hauls of "Game of Thrones" for the most wins by a drama series in a single season.

The historical series, where Takehiro plays Ishido Kazunari, is also the first non-English-language show in Emmys history to win Outstanding Drama Series.

In an online interview with Philstar.com, Takehiro said that he never expected "Shogun" to become a phenomenal success. 

“It was great, it was amazing... I never expected to be received so widely around the world," he shared, adding that it was pleasantly surprising to explain people in the Philippines watched samuari shows.

Following widespread critical and audience acclaim, "Shogun" was confirmed to have two more seasons in development, though the future of Takehiro in the show remains to be seen.

"It loosely follows events in Japanese history... I don't know how long they're gonna keep me," he also told Philstar.com.

Takehiro's most recent project is the drama-thriller movie "Crosspoint" alongside Carlo Aquino.

The Japanese actor told ABS-CBN News he found the film's script very unique, that while it's a thriller it is really a story of love — specifically of a father to his daughter.

"I have a daughter. So you know, a lot of what's in the script resonated with me. So I was really happy to be part of it," Takehiro added.

Written and directed by Japan-based Filipino filmmaker Donie Ordiales, "Crosspoint" is currently showing in theaters nationwide. —Video from Crosspoint YouTube channel

RELATED

CARLO AQUINO

SHOGUN
