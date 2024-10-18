^

Movies

LIST: 'Hello, Love, Again' to hold midnight screenings, gets worldwide release

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 18, 2024 | 1:45pm
LIST: 'Hello, Love, Again' to hold midnight screenings, gets worldwide release
'Hello, Love, Again' cast and director (from left) Valerie Concepcion, Kathryn Bernardo, director Cathy Garcia-Sampana, Alden Richards, Joross Gamboa and Jennica Garcia at the press conference for their movie held in Dolphy Theater in ABS-CBN, Quezon City on October 17, 2024.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — Alden Richards and Kathryn Bernardo's international fans will not have to wait for months just to be able to see "Hello, Love, Again" in their local theaters. Some of them will even have the chance to see Alden and Kathryn and watch the sequel with them in person. 

The sequel to the 2019 smash hit movie, "Hello, Love, Goodbye," will be screened in the same month as the Philippine release on November 13. 

Here are the dates for the international release of "Hello, Love, Again":  

  • New Zealand - November 14, 2024
  • Australia - November 14, 2024
  • United States and Canada - November 15, 2024
  • Guam - November 15, 2024
  • Saipan - November 15, 2024
  • Middle East (United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman) - November 28, 2024
  • Singapore - November 28, 2024
  • Malaysia - November 28, 2024
  • Cambodia - November 29, 2024
  • Hong Kong - November 2024

As mentioned, Kathryn and Alden will also join special screenings to be held in Los Angeles, California on November 22, in Toronto, Canada on November 24, and in the United Arab Emirates on November 30. 

"Hello, Love, Again" will also have midnight screenings on November 13 in 72 cinemas in the Philippines. 

"We didn't expect it to be like this, but more than that, we're fulfilled and we're very happy with what's happening. And makikita ito ng buong mundo, at the same time, hindi malayo dito sa screening time natin dito sa Philippines. So thank you po," said Alden at last night's press conference held in ABS-CBN's Dolphy Theater in Quezon City. 

His leading lady, Kathryn, is also thankful and noted the joint effort between two giant film outfits, ABS-CBN and GMA Pictures. "Hello, Love, Again" is the first film collaboration between the two film studios. 

"Since day one, we felt the support of, of course, my home network ABS-CBN, and now, GMA Pictures. Nararamdaman ko lang siguro kapag nagtulungan, you see, eto 'yung nangyayari. And 'yung support na 'yun, ang laking bagay sa amin, ni Direk Cathy and ni Alden, kasi we need that e. 

"'Yun 'yung nagfu-fuel sa amin, and now that we are showing it not just here but also internationally, nakakatuwa kasi story naman talaga nila ito and maybe it's time for the world to see 'yung mga gawang Pinoy. So hopefully tanggapin nila. We're very hopeful for that," Kathryn said. 

"Hello, Love, Again" takes off five years after Joy (Kathryn) left Ethan (Alden) in Hong Kong to pursue her dream of a better life in Canada. 

Director Cathy Garcia-Sampana returns to helm the sequel film, with writers Carmi G. Raymundo and Crystal "Tala" S. San Miguel. 

RELATED: 'Joy is gone': Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards' 'Hello Love Again' trailer out

