Negros Oriental commemorates capitol's centennial anniversary

Present in the event were Senators Imee Marcos, Risa Hontiveros, Lito Lapid, Francis Tolentino, Jinggoy Estrada and Mark Villar, along with Irish Ambassador to the Philippines William Carlos.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) installed a historical marker to commemorate the centennial anniversary of Negros Oriental's capitol.

In his speech, Negros Oriental Gov. Manuel "Chaco" Sagarbarria said the historical marker reminds them of the hard work of their predecessors.

"Such a remarkable landmark, it is truly inspiring each day as I walk through each hall and work within its walls. I am reminded of the sacrifices and hard work of our predecessors. Their legacy motivates me to continue their mission of service and development," Sagarbarria said.

LOOK: The NHCP and Negros Oriental officials unveiled the historical marker to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the Negros Oriental Capitol building on Friday. | via https://t.co/3UWeeHiNED / Jan Milo Severo pic.twitter.com/rlLCBOY2UX — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) May 17, 2024

"Celebrating 100 years of the Negros Oriental Capitol Building is a monumental event that goes beyond mere commemoration. It is a celebration of our shared history, resilience and our enduring commitment to the people as we continue to strive for innovative solutions and developments that will further enhance the quality of life for all Negrense," he added.

Sagarbarria said that the resilience of the capitol mirrors the resilience of the people of Negros Oriental.

"This building has endured natural disasters and wars, emerging stronger each time. Just as this building has withstood the test of time, so too, have our people faced and overcome numerous challenges,” he said.

“The capitol is an unwavering emblem of all Negrense. It represents our shared history, our collective struggles, and our common aspirations for a brighter future. Let the capitol inspire us to work together, transcending differences and embracing our shared goal of building a prosperous and harmonious future for all," he added.

