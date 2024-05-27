Amplified by LG, 'Life's Good' message resonates in Parokya ni Edgar musical

MANILA, Philippines — Weeks have passed since Full House Theater Company's "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya Ni Edgar Musical" debuted, but it's still drawing crowds eager to enjoy a masterpiece that features 47 classic Parokya ni Edgar songs.

The tongue-twisting musical follows four women on a journey of self-discoveries, as they deal with common struggles like identity and self-worth, finding answers in the story's Parokyaverse where they confront their fears.

The captivating atmosphere and fantasy of the show are enhanced by clever lighting, advanced technology, and carefully designed props and costumes, drawing audiences into the enchanting Parokyaverse.

A significant contribution to this comes from one of its sponsors, LG Philippines, whose "Life's Good" campaign resonates deeply with the show's message.

LG brings life's good vibes to the stage

LG's "Life's Good" campaign, launched globally, spreads optimism and introduces a vibrant brand identity. Integrating advanced technology into the storyline through product placements, like air conditioners and vacuums, and creatively incorporating the slogan into the script and backdrop, the campaign enhances the visual experience and reinforces the show's uplifting message.

The cast and creative team of "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy" collectively share how the partnership with LG and the integration of the "Life's Good" campaign have enriched their theatrical experience.

Playwright Rody Vera points out how LG's slogan aligns with the show’s themes: "LG’s motto keeps everything we see in this world in perspective. We have a sense of humor, we have a sense of hope, and we have a sense of what’s real and what’s fantasy. But what binds all these ideas is our faith that Life is—ultimately, despite the challenges, beyond our sorrows—Good."

Meanwhile, Pepe Herrera, who took on the role of Mr. Suave, appreciates the impact of LG's support: "Sponsors like LG are a big help to any show. They bring more than just resources—they bring excitement and fun, which amplifies everything we do on stage. It’s truly more fun and vibrant with their support!"

This was echoed by Kyle Napuli (Aiza), Noel Comia (Tikmol), Natasha Cabrera (Girlie) and Tex Ordoñez-De Leon (Norma), speaking how LG's high-tech gadgets played a big role in transofrming the set into a fantastical world and moving the musical's message across.

"LG's contribution has really enhanced our production. The visual and entertainment quality is boosted significantly, making the whole show experience more vivid and engaging for the audience. It’s like they bring the ‘Life’s Good’ vibe right into every scene," Comia said.

Director Dexter Santos and actress Marynor Madamesila (Jen) further reflect on the thematic and aesthetic contributions of LG.

"Because the message Life’s Good is the ultimate quest for any person. To get to a place where they can embrace and accept all their flaws and claim life is indeed good," shares Santos.

Madamesila adds, "LG captures what Buruguduystunstugudunstuy aims to convey; that no matter how crazy or difficult the world may be, if we change our perspective and get the support that we need, ‘life’s good."

'Kengkoy' spirit lives on in the Parokyaverse

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias

In the vibrant world of the Parokyaverse, the "kengkoy" spirit thrives. While the musical addresses numerous important struggles in life and society, it is within the Parokyaverse that individuals confront their fears, discover resilience, and forge relationships that lead to newfound joy, embracing the goodness that life has to offer.

With its infectious energy and vivid visuals, "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya Ni Edgar Musical" authentically embodies the playful creativity of Filipino artists, while not losing the kengkoy charm Filipinos have always loved about Parokya Ni Edgar. From its storyline to its clever product placements, the musical is truly a testament to the "kakulitan ng utak" of both the creative team behind the production and the iconic Parokya ni Edgar.

For those seeking a musical as kengkoy, colorful and unapologetically crazy as its tongue-twisting title, this show is the epitome of it.

"Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya Ni Edgar Musical" shows from Friday to Sunday at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Newport World Resorts.

