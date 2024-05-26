LIST: Activities for National Heritage Month 2024

MANILA, Philippines — By virtue of Presidential Proclamation 439, s. 2003, the month of May was declared National Heritage Month (NHM), and it has been an annual celebration since then.

The month-long celebration aimed to instill in Filipinos genuine love and respect for the country and its cultural history. Through the years, it has continued to reinforce the importance of preserving and promoting the Philippines’ rich cultural heritage in this digital age.

The National Heritage Month celebration this year carries the theme “Championing Heritage: Capacity Building to Transform Communities,” which highlights the essential role of capacity building in empowering communities to preserve their cultural identity.

The theme also celebrates the efforts of cultural workers and advocates who connect with various indigenous communities, enhancing their creativity and ingenuity.

National Heritage Month 2024 has three objectives. One is to expand the celebration's reach by engaging with indigenous communities in remote areas. Another is to strengthen promotion through partnerships between government agencies, public offices and private organizations. Finally, the third objective is to foster Filipinos' love and awareness of cultural heritage preservation through participation in capacity-building activities.

With the support of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), which spearheads this year’s National Heritage Month activities, laws have been institutionalized to safeguard Filipino cultural heritage.

The NCCA will also offer capacity-building activities and tools, such as cultural mapping and the Philippine Registry of Heritage (PREH), making them accessible to all Filipinos. These initiatives aim to identify, protect and immortalize the Filipinos' ancestral history and identity.

The NHM 2024 theme aligns with the three-year celebration of Philippine Independence and the 125th anniversary of the First Philippine Republic in Malolos in January 2024, as well as United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) Program for Schools 2023/2024 with the theme “UNESCO Intangible Heritage: 20 Years of Research and Promotion of Traditions.”

This year, UNESCO dedicates its focus to Intangible Cultural Heritage, marking the 20th Anniversary of the UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage. Additionally, the celebration coincided with International Monuments and Sites Day last April 18 and International Museums Day last May 18. These global observances advocate for cultural heritage awareness, diversity and conservation efforts.

The NCCA's Subcommission on Cultural Heritage Committees Flagship Projects held several projects throughout the month.

Last May 8 to 11, the National Summit of Church Archives and Heritage Workers: A Capacity Building towards the Conservation of Church Archival Heritage was held in the University of Santo Tomas Manila as implemented by the National Committee on Archives in partnership with Society of Ecclesiastical Archivists of the Philippines.

A Marawi cultural tour and seminar on historical research and stakeholders meeting took place in MIndanao State University from May 13 to 15, while a seminar on sustainable futures for Boljoon in Cebu was held last May 14.

The second week of may saw an educational cultural tour and workshop with Department of Education (DepEd) of Taguig implemented by the National Committee on Art Galleries (NCAG) in partnership with DepEd-Taguig.

Earlier this week, a conservation management plan workshop in Cabadbaran, Agusan del Sur was held from May 20 to 21, while the seminar-workshop "Developing Resilient Libraries" was held in the National Library of the Philippines in Manila from May 21 to 22.

On Tuesday, May 28, the "Kalimudan sa Kasaysayan sa Bukidnon: Seminar on Historical Research and Stakeholders Meeting" will be held in Central Mindanao University (Maramag Campus). A training and workshop on Disaster Management in Libraries and Archives in the same venue will be implemented by the National Committee on Archives in partnership with the university. It will also be the closing Ceremonies for the National Heritage Month 2024 with the launching of the Mindanao Peace Records Memory of the World Nomination.

For queries on the celebration of National Heritage Month, send an email to the nhmsecretariat@gmail.com.

