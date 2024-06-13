WATCH: Philippine martial arts Kali in action at ‘Marvel Universe Live!’

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino martial arts Kali is the star of international show “Marvel Universe Live!,” running in SM Mall of Asia Arena until June 16.

The Philippines marks the Asian debut for the show produced by Feld Entertainment, which is also behind the hit annual “Disney on Ice.”

“As you can see, everyone is safe, we take care of each other because we are all friends here,” a cast member told Philstar.com during a backstage tour for the show.

According to the cast member, they perform several martial arts in the show, including boxing, Kali and Taekwondo for the flips, which Black Panther and Spider-Man do a lot.

They trained under Filipino Kali practitioners, he said.



Also known as Arnis, Escrima or Eskrima, Kali is a kind of weapon-based or open-hand fighting technique using usually sticks and other improvised weapons such as knives.

Kali has been internationally-recognized and widely popular in international films, TV series and video games – from Bruce Lee’s “Game of Death” and “Enter the Dragon” in the ‘70s, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to James Bond films, and “Tekken.”

Related: Sinulog 2024: National athletes, kids perform Philippine martial arts Eskrima

In “Marvel Universe Live!,” Kali is mostly demonstrated by one of the main villains in the show, Nebula, who is among the over 20 favorite Marvel Super Heroes and Villains featured in the show, which presents a live depiction of the epic battles in the Marvel universe. The show runs until June 16 in SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Tickets are available from P300 at www.smtickets.com or at any authorized SM Tickets outlet nationwide. — Videos by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya