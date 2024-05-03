WATCH: Jinky Vidal opens National Heritage Month with OPM hits

^

MANILA, Philippines — Jinky Vidal, one of the original singers of iconic '90s band from Davao, Freestyle, is in the Philippines for her ongoing "Homecoming" bar tour.

At her tour's recent stop in Hard Rock Cafe Manila, Jinky performed classic hits, including Original Pilipino Music (OPM).

She, however, cannot yet perform the songs she originally rendered for her former band, Freestyle, following her breakup from the band's founder, Tat Suzara, and her leaving the band in 2011. The band became known for their hits such as "Before I Let You Go," "So Slow," "This Time," "Till I Found You," "Para Sa 'Yo," "Once in a Lifetime," and their version of "Bakit Ngayon Ka Lang?" with Pops Fernandez.

Jinky will be back to perform in Hard Rock Cafe Manila on May 15 and 29 as part of the restaurant-bar's "I Love OPM Live!" May campaign, which aims to promote Filipino artists and music in time for National Heritage Month. — Videos by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Martin Ramos

