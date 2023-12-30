Lea Salonga, 'Young Sheldon' star Iain Armitage meet at West End

MANILA, Philippines — Young actor Iain Armitage, best known as the titular character on comedy show "Young Sheldon," had quite the fanboy moment after meeting theater legend Lea Salonga.

Armitage managed to grab backstage photos with Salonga and another stage veteran Bernadette Peters having seen the two actresses on the West End run of "Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends."

"I'm so glad my 2023 included getting to see these two incredible women on stage — two of my very favorites and always have been!!! Thank you for an incredible evening!!!" Armitage wrote in an Instagram post.

Salonga and Peters lead the tribute revue honoring the late Stephen Sondheim after it was first staged last year at the Sondheim Theatre when it had on its cast the likes of Judi Dench, Helene Bonham-Carter, Imelda Staunton, Michael Ball, and Damian Lewis.

Joining the two actresses for the Gielgud Theatre run of "Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends" are Bonnie Langford, Claire Burt, Janie Dee, Bradley Jaden, Gavin Lee, and Filipina-British actress Christine Allado; Peters and Langford were also in the initial West End run.

Once she finishes "Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends", Salonga will shift her focus to her upcoming UK tour "Stage, Screen & Everything in Between!"

One of her tour stops will be London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane where she starred in her breakthrough role of Kim "Miss Saigon" back in 1989.

Meanwhile the seventh and final season of "Young Sheldon," which is a spin-off prequel series to "The Big Bang Theory" where Jim Parsons plays the adult Sheldon, will air on May 2024.

