Jon Jon Briones, daughter Isa join Broadway's 'Hadestown'

MANILA, Philippines — Homegrown Filipino-American stage actor Jon Jon Briones and his daughter Isa have been tapped to join the cast of the Tony Award-winning musical "Hadestown" on Broadway.

Jon Jon will take on the role of Hermes, while Isa will portray Eurydice, beginning March 19 at the Walter Kerr Theatre. They take on the roles after Tony winner Lillias White and "The Summer I Turned Pretty" star Lola Tung, respectively.

Isa, who is best known for starring in the shows "Star Trek: Picard" and "Goosebumps," is making her Broadway debut. She previously toured with "Hamilton" as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds (understudying for Eliza Hamilton).

It won't be her first time starring with her father, having appeared in an episode of "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" together.

Jon Jon is returning to Broadway after debuting for the revival of "Miss Saigon" as the Engineer from 2018 to 2019, a role he took on at London's West End, and tours around North American and the United Kingdom.

Apart from stage, Jon Jon rose from singular episode appearances to star in shows like "American Horror Story: Apocalypse," "Ratched," "Class of '09" and "Trese."

"Hadestown," by Anaïs Mitchell, tells the story of Orpheus and Eurydice from Greek mythology, intertwined with the gods Hades and Persephone.

The original Broadway cast starred Filipino-American Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, Reeve Carney as Orpheus, André De Shields as Hermes, Patrick Page as Hades, Amber Gray as Persephone, and the trio of Jewelle Blackman, Kay Trinidad and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer as the Fates.

It won eight Tony Awards from 14 nominations in 2019, including Best Musical, Best Original Score for Anaïs, and André beating Patrick for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Starring on "Hadestown" with Lillias and Lola are Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Phillip Boykin as Hades, Ani DiFranco as Persephone, and the trio of Belén Moyano, Kay Trinidad and Brit West as the Fates.

