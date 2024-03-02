Sam Concepcion 'excited' to play John Lloyd Cruz's Popoy in 'One More Chance' musical

The Philippine Educational Theater Association has added more shows for the upcoming 'One More Chance: The Musical' after tickets sold out months before the show opens in April.

MANILA, Philippines — Sam Concepcion admitted that he is pressured to play John Lloyd Cruz's Popoy in "One More Chance: The Musical."

In the press conference earlier this week held in Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) Theater, Sam shared that he has mixed feelings about playing the role in theater. Originally a movie character played by John Lloyd, Sam is happy, excited and nervous as he prepares to become Popoy on stage.

“We are very challenged and very happy, excited and a bit nervous. We are really looking forward sa kung ano ang magagawa namin with the story of 'One More Chance' and music of Ben&Ben,” he said.

"Never in a million years na maiisip ko na mangyayari ito. I don't think any of us expected na 'One More Chance' will be staged here in PETA. It's really monumental. We’re just glad," he added.

Former child star CJ Navato will alternate as Popoy, while Anna Luna and theater newcomer Nicole Omillo will play Bea Alonzo's Basha.

“May pressure talaga, but at the same time, excited kami kung paano namin mapo-portray itong iconic roles na 'to,” Anna said.

"One More Chance" is a 2007 romance drama film starring John Lloyd and Bea about two college lovers, Popoy and Basha, who fell apart from each other after being caught up in their own careers and ambitions.

Meanwhile, Ben&Ben said that they are thankful that their songs were chosen for the musical.

“Sobrang na touch kami. I think it's safe to speak for all of us. Medyo napa-throwback kami to the time na we were writing the songs together. It’s overwhelming to see what PETA is doing is fresh. Ang galing talaga nila, wala ako masabi,” shared Miguel Benjamin, one of the vocalists of the band.

“When this project came to us, parang we questioned why us, especially because we are relatively still young in terms of our work,” added his twin, Paolo Benjamin.

PETA has added more shows after tickets sold out months before the show opened. "One More Chance: The Musical" will now run from April 12 to June 30 in PETA-Phima Theater in New Manila, Quezon City.

