'Marvel Universe LIVE!' debuting in Philippines

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 13, 2024 | 7:03pm
Composite images of Marvel heroes Spider-Man, Captain America, and Iron Man in "Marvel Universe LIVE!"
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Feld Entertainment is bringing the superhero-filled show "Marvel Universe LIVE!" to the Philippines this June.

"Marvel Universe LIVE!" will have a limited run in Mall of Asia Arena from June 7 to 16.

The show sees iconic Marvel teams the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy teaming up to defend the universe.

Doctor Strange will rally the Guardians, including Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket and Drax to face off against Nebula who has joined forces with famous Marvel villains Loki and Green Goblin.

The Avengers composed of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, Black Widow, and Spider-Man must come together for the fight, even if it means fighting against colleagues and family.

"Our tremendously talented creative team and a nearly super human cast have created a show that brings the grandeur of Marvel to life,” said producer Juliette Feld Grossman. "This production creates an experience that immerses families in non-stop action, creating movie-style thrills and jaw-dropping stunts that showcase the powers of your favorite Super Heroes right before your eyes."

The show will incorporate immersive video projection and cutting-edge special effects that will make audiences believe they are in New York City, the Savage Land, and more astounding locations, not to mention the aerial stunts of Spider-Man and motorcycle skills of Captain America.

The complete list of ticket prices and best-view seats for "Marvel Universe LIVE!" will be released on March 20 via the SM Tickets platform and nationwide outlets.

