'Baraptasan': CCP launches national contest fusing rap with Balagtasan

Francisco “Balagtas” Baltazar was born in Bigaa, Bulacan on April 2, 1788. He moved to Orion, Bataan in 1840 and worked as a clerk of court.

MANILA, Philippines — Something exciting is going to happen to Philippine culture and the arts in April 2024, when the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP)’s Kanto Kultura: Baraptasan 2024 takes place for the very first time.

It is a national competition that basically follows the traditional format of a Balagtasan (Filipino style debate done in rhythmic verse as popularized by Francisco "Balagtas" Baltazar) combined with modern rap. Yes, rap! Thus the newly coined term, Baraptasan.

When the CCP Kanto Kultura: Baraptasan 2024 was launched last September, the deadline for the submission of entries was initially set on October 31, 2023, but, owing to the fact that the Baraptasan is a new literary form, the deadline was extended to December 10 to provide ample time for more groups to produce their video entries.

The competition is open to groups, whose members must be Filipinos aged 18 and above. Each group must be composed of three (3) individuals: two playing as the opposing sides in the verbal joust (Una at Ikalawang Magbabaraptas) and one mediator (Lakandiwa). Groups can use the following languages: Filipino, Ilokano, Hiligaynon, and Cebuano.

From the submissions, 10 finalists will be selected and invited to perform in the national competition slated on April 6, 2024, in Manila, in time for the celebration of the centennial anniversary of the first-ever Balagtasan. Travel and accommodation expenses of province-based finalists during their stay in Manila will be shouldered by CCP.

Winners will receive the following prizes: First prize, P300,000; Second prize, P200,000; and Third prize, P100,000. The remaining finalists will receive P50,000 each.

