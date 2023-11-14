'Miss Saigon' extends 2024 Philippine run

MANILA, Philippines — Critically acclaimed musical "Miss Saigon," which is returning to the Philippines next year, is extending its run by another two weeks due to popular demand.

"Miss Saigon" was initially going to run a month from March 23 to April 25, but because of overwhelming demand during the pre-selling of tickets, the musical will now run until May 5.

"The passion of the Manila audience is the driving force behind this, and we're thrilled to offer more people the chance to experience the classic production," said Carlos Candal, chief executive officer of theater company GMG Productions.

This new version of Boublil, Maltby and Schönberg’s "Miss Saigon" by producer Cameron Mackintosh was first staged in London back in 2014 and received record-breaking advance sales and praises from critics.

The production is making stops in Australia before it heads over to The Theatre at Solaire from March to May next year.

"Without a doubt, it is the best production of 'Saigon' I have ever produced, with one of the most brilliant casts that have ever performed the show around the world," Mackintosh said when 'Miss Saigon' in Manila was first announced. "I can't envisage another show of this scale being done in Manila for the foreseeable future."

The musical itself has a deep connection with Filipinos as the show featured theater legend Lea Salonga in her breakthrough role, followed by fellow actors Jon Jon Briones, Joanna Ampil, Rachelle Ann Go, Eva Noblezada and several more.

"Miss Saigon" originally premiered on London's West End in 1989 with Salonga starring opposite Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce — the two reprised their respective roles of Kim and The Engineer on Broadway two years later.

The musical is a retelling of Giacomo Puccini's "Madame Butterfly," now set during the Vietnam War. The lead female character, Kim, navigates the chaos of Saigon. Amid the chaos, she falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris and goes on a three-year quest for reunion, all while harboring a heart-wrenching secret.

Salonga and Pryce both won Olivier, Tony and Drama Desk Awards for their respective performances. Salonga also reprised her role of Kim when "Miss Saigon" was staged in the Cultural Center of the Philippines in 2000.

Tickets for the new show dates are now also available exclusively through TicketWorld.

