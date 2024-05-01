'Humans of the North' features renowned Lumanog guitar makers in new season

MANILA, Philippines — NLEX Corp. announced the second season of its digital campaign and documentary series “Humans of the North.”

The second season is set to premiere this month, bringing even more heartwarming stories from Northern and Central Luzon.

Season 2 dives deep into the soul of the provinces featured, showcasing extraordinary individuals who have been shaping its richness of culture and history.

This season promises an even more intimate look at the human spirit featuring everyday individuals making a profound impact on their communities through their dedication and passion.

“In Season 1, we were overwhelmed by the positive response to the stories of resilience, strength and hope that emerged from the north. The second season builds on that foundation, offering a deeper connection to the remarkable people who make this region so radiant and colorful,” said NLEX Corp. President and General Manager J. Luigi L. Bautista.

The pilot episode will feature Shane Lumanog, hailing from the city of Angeles, Pampanga. She is an independent singer-songwriter prominent for crafting music in the Kapampangan language.

Her musical journey began at the age of four when she first picked up the ukulele, igniting her passion for music. As she turned 10, she had also mastered the guitar, which inspired her even more to create songs that celebrate her native tongue, Kapampangan.

The Lumanog surname holds significance in the country’s music scene, attributed to their lineage as renowned guitar makers. Together with her sister, Shena, they collaborated and have built a dynamic duo on stage to represent their home province. Shane has produced numerous Kapampangan pop hits and remains dedicated to expanding her music’s reach into the mainstream.

