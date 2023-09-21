^

Arts and Culture

'Hamilton' international cast praise Filipino hospitality, politeness

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 21, 2023 | 8:19am
'Hamilton' international cast praise Filipino hospitality, politeness
The international cast of "Hamilton" (L-R): Darnell Abraham, Jason Arrow, Rachelle Ann Go, Akina Edmonds, and DeAundre' Woods
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — The international cast of "Hamilton" have only been in the Philippines for several days but they are already in awe of Filipino hospitality.

The Tony-winning musical is embarking on its first-ever international tour with Manila being its first stop — making the show a sort of homecoming for Rachelle Ann Go, who will reprise her role of Elizabeth Schuyler after playing the character in London's West End.

During a media conference at The Theatre at Solaire where "Hamilton" is running until November 26, the cast were asked about their primary impressions of the Philippines.

Akina Edmonds, who plays Elizabeth's sister Angelica, said she's only been around Solaire so far but the experience has been "really beautiful" nonetheless.

"We're so excited to explore the islands because we've heard so much," Akina continued. "The people are incredible — really making sure you are accommodated to — and there's a sense of humble gratitude and honor to be able to be of service.

George Washington actor Darnell Abraham followed up with words of inspiration for Filipino resilience, something that "Hamilton" dives into in regard to its story about the American Revolution.

"I'm really struck by the history, that we are able to share this history that is not unique to the United States but [can be found] here in the Philippines," explained Darnell.

Other things that Darnell noticed were that Filipinos had such warmth, hospitality, and a connection that he has enjoyed so far.

Jason Arrow, who portrays the titular character Alexander Hamilton, echoed Akina and Darnell's comments and admitted to be struck by how welcoming Filipinos are.

The actor even called Filipinos "super polite," a statement that had Rachelle saying "thank you" which had the present crowd in laughter, "It's a constant 'Sir!' It's a new thing for me."

"It's been an incredible welcome, I'm looking forward to getting out into the streets and seeing more of Manila and what the Philippines has to offer," Jason added.

Family culture

Aaron Burr actor DeAundre' Woods reflected how coming from a big family sees him vibe a lot with Asian cultures that are very family- and community-driven.

"It's always about the whole and not the indivudual. I think that's what we're learning in the show because we are asked to speak to each other, not just to Hamilton, and it's a redemption of the soul," said DeAundre'.

The actor also touched upon being a part of a racial minority is fascinating because he's treated differently in the Philippines, even if Filipinos have yet to see him perform.

DeAundre' shared he had gone to Tagaytay and was astonished how cool it was there, "I wish 'Hamilton' could buy a helicopter and we could just live there, then come to perform here."

His mother and girlfriend also recently arrived in the Philippines and he's excited to show them around.

Local theater fans

"Filipinos are very... polite," Rachelle said after a pause, elliciting another laugh from the crowd.

The actress-singer heard some concerns about whether the preview audiences were enjoying the show, and Rachelle explained her "polite" comment.

"[Filipinos] wait until the end of a number to give applause, which is amazing," Rachelle said, lauding the crowd for absorbing each and every scene. "Just to see their faces in awe makes my heart jump."

Rachelle reiterates how amazing it is to see her fellow Filipinos enjoying the show, something quite different from performing abroad, "Just being home itself is such a gift."

In the cast with Rachelle, Jason, DeAundre', Darnell, and Akina are Brent Hill as King George, David Park as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Bagadu Cook as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jacob Guzman as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, and Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds.

"Hamilton" is a sung-and-rapped musical based on the titular character's life particularly surrounding America's revolution against the British. The musical's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda coined it as "America then, as told by America now."

The Broadway run of the show broke the record for most Tony Award nominations at 16, winning 11 including Best Musical — the second-most number of wins in Tonys history.

RELATED: Rachelle Ann Go reprising 'Hamilton' role for Philippine run

vuukle comment

ALEXANDER HAMILTON

HAMILTON

HOSPITALITY

RACHELLE ANN GO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
CCP National Theatre Live debuts plays of Benedict Cumberbatch, Emilia Clarke, Ian McKellen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge
5 days ago

CCP National Theatre Live debuts plays of Benedict Cumberbatch, Emilia Clarke, Ian McKellen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
The Cultural Center of the Philippines is partnering with National Theatre Live to screen some of the best of British...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Fil-Am author makes it to US bookstore Barnes & Noble
6 days ago

Fil-Am author makes it to US bookstore Barnes & Noble

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 6 days ago
Growing up with Filipino parents exposes you to a culture rooted in superstition, ghosts, myths and legends.
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Harvard University to also offer Advanced Filipino course next year
7 days ago

Harvard University to also offer Advanced Filipino course next year

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
The Filipino language will continue to be taught at the prestigious Ivy League school Harvard University at an advanced...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
The Youth America Grand Prix: Filipina duo stands out in Olympics of ballet
brandSpace
7 days ago

The Youth America Grand Prix: Filipina duo stands out in Olympics of ballet

7 days ago
Tiffany Jocelyn Ong and Chloe ZiQian Chen stood out in this year’s The Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) held in Tampa,...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
R'Bonney Gabriel, 'Here Lies Love' producers hailed 'Outstanding Filipinos in America'
7 days ago

R'Bonney Gabriel, 'Here Lies Love' producers hailed 'Outstanding Filipinos in America'

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel and the producers of Broadway musical "Here Lies Love" were among the award recipients...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with