Look how lucky we are to be alive right now: 'Hamilton' headed to the Philippines

Lin-Manuel Miranda and members of the original cast of "Hamilton" during the live stage recording of the award-winning musical

MANILA, Philippines — Theater fans, don't throw away your shot, "Hamilton" is coming to Manila this September 2023.

"Hamilton" is a sung-and-rapped musical based on the life of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton particularly surrounding America's revolution against the British; the musical's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda coined it as "America then, as told by America now."

After teasing fans in a video wherein he said "Kamusta Philippines?" and "What's up, dude pare?," Miranda confirmed that "Hamilton" would be starting its first-ever Asian tour, kicking it off in the Philippines.

"Kamusta Pilipinas! This is Lin-Manuel Miranda and I'm so excited to officially announce that 'Hamilton' will be making its Asian Premiere in the Philippines," Miranda said in an announcement video.

Miranda acknowledged that a number of Filipinos have been part of the "Hamilton pamilya" around the world, most well-known among them being Marc dela Cruz, Karla Puno Garcia, and Christina Glur on Broadway and Rachelle Anne Go and Christine Allado at London's West End.

"Now we get to bring the show to your beautiful country very soon," Miranda continued. "I can't wait for you to see it."

The award-winning artist invited Filipinos to wait for ticket announcements and touring cast in the coming days, with the musical itself to be staged at The Theater at Solaire.

Miranda ended the announcement videos with Filipino pleasantries like "Tara!," "Mahal kita!", and blew the camera a kiss.

The Broadway run of the show broke the record for most Tony Award nominations at 16, winning 11 including Best Musical — the second-most number of wins in Tonys history.

Apart from West End, "Hamilton" has done runs in Chicago, Los Angeles, Hamburg (the first non-English translation), most recently Toronto in 2023, and three separate touring shows around the United States.

