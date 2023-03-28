^

Arts and Culture

Look how lucky we are to be alive right now: 'Hamilton' headed to the Philippines

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 28, 2023 | 2:11pm
Look how lucky we are to be alive right now: 'Hamilton' headed to the Philippines
Lin-Manuel Miranda and members of the original cast of "Hamilton" during the live stage recording of the award-winning musical
Disney+

MANILA, Philippines — Theater fans, don't throw away your shot, "Hamilton" is coming to Manila this September 2023.

"Hamilton" is a sung-and-rapped musical based on the life of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton particularly surrounding America's revolution against the British; the musical's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda coined it as "America then, as told by America now."

After teasing fans in a video wherein he said "Kamusta Philippines?" and "What's up, dude pare?," Miranda confirmed that "Hamilton" would be starting its first-ever Asian tour, kicking it off in the Philippines.

"Kamusta Pilipinas! This is Lin-Manuel Miranda and I'm so excited to officially announce that 'Hamilton' will be making its Asian Premiere in the Philippines," Miranda said in an announcement video.

Miranda acknowledged that a number of Filipinos have been part of the "Hamilton pamilya" around the world, most well-known among them being Marc dela Cruz, Karla Puno Garcia, and Christina Glur on Broadway and Rachelle Anne Go and Christine Allado at London's West End.

"Now we get to bring the show to your beautiful country very soon," Miranda continued. "I can't wait for you to see it."

The award-winning artist invited Filipinos to wait for ticket announcements and touring cast in the coming days, with the musical itself to be staged at The Theater at Solaire.

Miranda ended the announcement videos with Filipino pleasantries like "Tara!," "Mahal kita!", and blew the camera a kiss.

The Broadway run of the show broke the record for most Tony Award nominations at 16, winning 11 including Best Musical — the second-most number of wins in Tonys history.

Apart from West End, "Hamilton" has done runs in Chicago, Los Angeles, Hamburg (the first non-English translation), most recently Toronto in 2023, and three separate touring shows around the United States.

RELATED: Lin-Manuel Miranda and his ‘very special affinity’ with Pinoys

ALEXANDER HAMILTON

HAMILTON

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Great British Festival makes grand return after 3 years
3 hours ago

Great British Festival makes grand return after 3 years

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
The Great British Festival was successfully revived this 2023 after three years, allowing Filipinos to enjoy once more the...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Dulaang UP opens 45th theater season with 'Rosang Taba'
20 hours ago

Dulaang UP opens 45th theater season with 'Rosang Taba'

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 20 hours ago
Dulaang UP opened its 45th theater season with a bang with "Kung Paano Nanalo sa Karera si Rosang Taba," an adaptation...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Art Basel Hong Kong Roars back
1 day ago

Art Basel Hong Kong Roars back

By Scott Garceau | 1 day ago
After three years of hybrids and restrictions, Art Basel Hong Kong reopened to the public, and it came back with a vengeance....
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Where is paradise
1 day ago

Where is paradise

By Nicole Soriano | 1 day ago
When I think of the word paradise, my childhood vision of Eden still comes to mind.
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown releasing first book in September
3 days ago

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown releasing first book in September

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Teen actress Millie Bobby Brown of "Stranger Things" and "Enola Holmes" fame will be releasing her first-ever novel "Nineteen...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Casa de Memoria to hold first auction of the year
4 days ago

Casa de Memoria to hold first auction of the year

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Casa de Memoria, the auction house of the pre-war seaside estate Palacio de Memoria, is putting up 143 lots for its first...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with