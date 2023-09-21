'Isang pangarap': Rachelle Ann Go excited to reprise 'Hamilton' role in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Rachelle Ann Go is looking forward to be a part of "Hamilton" as it begins its first international tour in the Philippines, having previously played the role of Elizabeth Schuyler in London's West End.

Rachelle is reprising Eliza during the Philippine run of "Hamilton" at the The Theatre at Solaire until November 26, after which the musical will head to Abu Dhabi beginning January.

At a press conference accompanied by several of her castmates yesterday, Rachelle expressed her excitement to be back in the Philippines and being given the chance to portray Eliza in front of a Filipino crowd.

The actress called the opportunity a "dream come true" and recalled during her West End performances that one day "Hamilton" would make its way to her home country.

"Back in 2017... I had a feeling that 'Hamilton' would be coming to the Philippines, for some reason I just had that vision," Rachelle said. "And I told myself 'I'm gonna do this role in the Philippines,' and here I am."

Rachelle reiterated what a dream it was to be home with her family, "Isang pangarap ko ito."

Accompanying Rachelle in the international cast are Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, DeAundre’ Woods as Aaron Burr, Darnell Abraham as George Washington, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, and Brent Hill as King George.

In dual roles are David Park as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Bagadu Cook as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison, Jacob Guzman as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds.

Jason portrayed the titular character in the Australian run of "Hamilton" in 2021, while the rest of the cast come from "Hamilton" ensembles that have performed on Broadway, the North American tours, London, Germany, and Australia.

The sung-and-rapped "Hamilton" is based on the titular character's life particularly surrounding America's revolution against the British. The musical's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda coined it as "America then, as told by America now."

The Broadway run of the show broke the record for most Tony Award nominations at 16, winning 11 including Best Musical — the second-most number of wins in Tonys history.

