LIST: 'Hamilton' Manila ticket prices

Lin-Manuel Miranda and members of the original cast of "Hamilton" during the live stage recording of the award-winning musical

MANILA, Philippines — Broadway hit musical “Hamilton” will be happening this September in The Theatre at Solaire, and ticket prices to the much-awaited musical have been revealed.

According to the Hamilton page at Ticket World website, the pre-selling of tickets will start today while the public can start availing tickets on April 24, 11 a.m.

UnionBank and Citi credit cardholders have an exclusive booking period starting today to April 19.

The Theatre at Solaire has a capacity of 1,740 people with sections divided into Orchestra, Premium Gold and Balcony.

Ticket prices are as follows depending on the date of the show:

P2,645 for the E section

P3,174 / P3,703 for the D section

P4,232 / P4,761 for the C section

P5,290 / P5,819 for the B section

P6,348 for the A section

P8,464 / 8,993 for VIP

The Broadway run of the show broke the record for most Tony Award nominations at 16, winning 11, including Best Musical — the second-most number of wins in Tonys history.

"Hamilton" has done runs in Chicago, Los Angeles, Hamburg (the first non-English translation), most recently Toronto in 2023, and three separate touring shows around the United States.

