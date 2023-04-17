^

LIST: 'Hamilton' Manila ticket prices

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 17, 2023 | 9:54am
Lin-Manuel Miranda and members of the original cast of "Hamilton" during the live stage recording of the award-winning musical
MANILA, Philippines — Broadway hit musical “Hamilton” will be happening this September in The Theatre at Solaire, and ticket prices to the much-awaited musical have been revealed.

According to the Hamilton page at Ticket World website, the pre-selling of tickets will start today while the public can start availing tickets on April 24, 11 a.m. 

UnionBank and Citi credit cardholders have an exclusive booking period starting today to April 19. 

The Theatre at Solaire has a capacity of 1,740 people with sections divided into Orchestra, Premium Gold and Balcony. 

Ticket prices are as follows depending on the date of the show:

  • P2,645 for the E section 
  • P3,174 / P3,703 for the D section 
  • P4,232 / P4,761 for the C section 
  • P5,290 / P5,819 for the B section 
  • P6,348 for the A section
  • P8,464 / 8,993 for VIP

The Broadway run of the show broke the record for most Tony Award nominations at 16, winning 11, including Best Musical — the second-most number of wins in Tonys history.

"Hamilton" has done runs in Chicago, Los Angeles, Hamburg (the first non-English translation), most recently Toronto in 2023, and three separate touring shows around the United States.

