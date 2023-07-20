^

Rachelle Ann Go reprising 'Hamilton' role for Philippine run

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 20, 2023 | 2:15pm
Rachelle Ann Go as Eliza Schuyler on "Hamilton"
MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Rachelle Ann Go will have special homecoming as she reprises her role of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton in "Hamilton" when the musical begins its Asia tour in the Philippines this September.

Rachelle originated the role of Eliza when the Broadway musical began its run at London's West End in 2017 until 2019. Her character goes on to become the wife of the titular Founding Father of the United States.

"I'm so, so excited and thrilled to be able to bring this show and share it with our kababayans… It’s really my dream to do this role in Manila," Rachelle told the Philippine Star. "It’s such a big thing. And the first time they offered this role to me — it was this year — I knew I was gonna do it... it's mixed emotions — excited and nervous at the same time."

Accompanying her for the Manila run as announced by GMG Productions are Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, DeAundre’ Woods as Aaron Burr, Darnell Abraham as George Washington, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, and Brent Hill as King George.

In dual roles are David Park as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Bagadu Cook as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison, Jacob Guzman as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds.

Jason portrayed the titular character in the Australian run of "Hamilton" in 2021, while the rest of the cast come from "Hamilton" ensembles that have performed on Broadway, the North American tours, London, Germany, and Australia.

"Hamilton" is a sung-and-rapped musical based on the titular character's life particularly surrounding America's revolution against the British. The musical's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda coined it as "America then, as told by America now."

The Broadway run of the show broke the record for most Tony Award nominations at 16, winning 11 including Best Musical — the second-most number of wins in Tonys history.

Many Filipinos like Rachelle have performed on "Hamilton" like Christine Allado at West End and Marc dela Cruz, Karla Puno Garcia, and Christina Glur on Broadway.

Rachelle has also portrayed Gigi in "Miss Saigon" and Fantine in "Les Miserables," both at West End and reprising the former for her Broadway debut.

She celebrated the most recent Christmas holidays in the Philippines with her husband of five years their son Lukas, born in 2021. The couple welcomed a daughter, Sela, last May.

"Hamilton" begins staging at The Theatre at Solaire on September 17 and runs until November 26, continuing its tour in the Middle East in January.

RELATED: Look how lucky we are to be alive right now: 'Hamilton' headed to the Philippines

