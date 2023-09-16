^

Arts and Culture

'Paranormal Activity' stage adaptation in early development

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 16, 2023 | 10:51am
'Paranormal Activity' stage adaptation in early development
A scene from "Paranormal Activity"
Paramount Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — The popular horror franchise "Paranormal Activity" is heading to London's West End.

Theater producer Simon Friend, best known for stage adaptations of "Life of Pi," "The Da Vinci Code" and "The Father," has obtained the license for the horror series, hoping to make it his company Simon Friend Entertainment's next stage project.

The project is already in early development, with writer Levi Holloway tapped to pen the script.

The "Paranormal Activity" franchise began in 2009, and it follows a family haunted by a demon, again popularizing found-footage style of filmmaking for horror.

Since the first film — which grossed $194 million (P11 billion) on a $230,000 (P13 million) — six other entries followed, leading to a total franchise gross over $890 million (P50.4 billion) though the most recent movie "Next of Kin" only streamed online.

Friend's "Life of Pi" won five Olivier Awards, including Best New Play and three Tonys (all for design), and he also produced the film adaptation of "The Father" starring Anthony Hopkins, which made him the oldest actor to win an Oscar.

Holloway's thriller play "Grey House" starring Tatiana Maslany, Paul Sparks, Laurie Metcalf, Millicent Simmonds and Sophia Anne Caruso prematurely ended its Broadway run last July due to low ticket sales.

RELATED: CCP National Theatre Live debuts plays of Benedict Cumberbatch, Emilia Clarke, Ian McKellen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

vuukle comment

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY

WEST END
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
R'Bonney Gabriel, 'Here Lies Love' producers hailed 'Outstanding Filipinos in America'
2 days ago

R'Bonney Gabriel, 'Here Lies Love' producers hailed 'Outstanding Filipinos in America'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel and the producers of Broadway musical "Here Lies Love" were among the award recipients...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
&lsquo;Rama Hari&rsquo; is the Philippines&rsquo; &lsquo;Les Miserables,&rsquo; &lsquo;Phantom of the Opera&rsquo; &mdash; Arman Ferrer
4 days ago

‘Rama Hari’ is the Philippines’ ‘Les Miserables,’ ‘Phantom of the Opera’ — Arman Ferrer

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
Arman Ferrer, who veteran actor Audie Gemora considers as the best male singer in the Philippines today, believes that “Rama,...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Negrense book wins second international award
6 days ago

Negrense book wins second international award

6 days ago
Fresh from winning the 2023 Gold Quill Award from the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC), the pioneering...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra sets next season with new conductor
8 days ago

Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra sets next season with new conductor

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra gears up for its 39th season under the leadership of a new music director and principal...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'Rent' returning to Philippine stage next year
10 days ago

'Rent' returning to Philippine stage next year

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Following the successful run of "Tick, Tick... BOOM!," 9 Works Theatrical is set to restage Jonathan Larson's even more popular...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with