'Rent' returning to Philippine stage next year

MANILA, Philippines — Following the successful run of "Tick, Tick... BOOM!," 9 Works Theatrical is set to restage Jonathan Larson's even more popular work "Rent" next year.

9 Works Theatrical has been teasing their next production during the final extended week of "Tick, Tick... BOOM!," confirming it would once more be Larson's Tony-winning musical from the '90s.

After the closing show of "Tick, Tick... BOOM!" in Makati's Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium last September 3, the musical's cast including Khalil Ramos, Reb Atadero, Tanya Manalang-Atadero, Vien King, Kayla Rivera, and Jef Flores performed "Seasons of Love" as a sneak peek for next year's production.

The performance was teased by Atadero as an audition as according to 9 Works Theatrical, none of the cast have properly auditioned yet for "Rent," which recently announced auditions would be opening soon.

9 Works Theatrical is set to hold auditions for the roles of Roger, Mark, Mimi, Angel, Benny, Tom, Maureen, Joanne, and ensemble players — interested applicants must be at least 22 years old.

The production company last staged "Rent" in 2010 and 2011 in a cast led by Gian Magdangal, Fredison Lo, and Sheree Bautista.

"Rent" follows a group of young artists trying to survive in Manhattan as some of them also deal with HIV/AIDS.

Larson passed away just before the musical premiered off-Broadway in January 1996, and then on Broadway proper a few months later, leading to four Tony Awards including Best Musical.

The playwright actually wrote the semi-autobiographical "Tick, Tick... BOOM!" before "Rent," but the latter was turned into a stage musical several years after Larson's death.

Both musicals have also been adapted into film, "Rent" in 2005 by Chris Columbus with majority of the original Broadway cast members, and "Tick, Tick... BOOM!" by Lin-Manuel Miranda starring Andrew Garfield in an Academy Award-nominated performance.

