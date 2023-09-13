^

Arts and Culture

R'Bonney Gabriel, 'Here Lies Love' producers hailed 'Outstanding Filipinos in America'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 13, 2023 | 3:46pm
R'Bonney Gabriel, 'Here Lies Love' producers hailed 'Outstanding Filipinos in America'
Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel wearing a Filipiniana reconstructed from a blazer
R'Bonney Gabriel via Instagram (Photos taken by Mikey Sanchez for Vogue Philippines)

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel and the producers of Broadway musical "Here Lies Love" were among the award recipients of The Outstanding Filipinos in America (TOFA) Awards.

Gabriel is the first Filipino-American to clinch both the Miss USA and Miss Universe titles.

"Here Lies Love" is a musical about the life of former Philippine First Lady Imelda Marcos. It made history as the first musical with an all-Filipino cast. 

Apart from Gabriel and "Here Lies Love" producers, former Vice President Leni Robredo, Filipina nurse May Parsons and Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo were the other honorees. 

Despite not being involved in government anymore, Robredo continues her noble effort through Angat Pilipinas. 

Parsons, meanwhile, administered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020. 

Meanwhile, Gesmundo launched The Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations.

RELATEDMiss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel models Filipiniana she reconstructed from old blazer

vuukle comment

R'BONNEY GABRIEL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Joanna Ampil, Aicelle Santos among star performers at CCP's 54th anniversary gala
9 days ago

Joanna Ampil, Aicelle Santos among star performers at CCP's 54th anniversary gala

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 9 days ago
The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) marks its 54th year, and it celebrates this milestone with an anniversary...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Visual artist draws inspiration from Mindanao weaves in solo exhibit
10 days ago

Visual artist draws inspiration from Mindanao weaves in solo exhibit

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 10 days ago
Contemporary visual artist Aileen Lanuza presents flourishing tapestries that showcase the indigenous weaves of Mindanaoan...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
11 Filipino artists featuring in Singapore gallery's month-long group show
11 days ago

11 Filipino artists featuring in Singapore gallery's month-long group show

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Gajah Gallery Singapore will be hosting this month the "In Excess" group show featuring 11 Filipino artists, a first for the...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
NCCA, NBDB grantee publishes history book on Sarangani
12 days ago

NCCA, NBDB grantee publishes history book on Sarangani

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 12 days ago
Book author Ian Christopher Alfonso launched the first printed copies of his book, "A History of the Sarangani Islands: 1521-1921,"...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Theater actor Charlie Barredo dreams of becoming a journalist
August 27, 2023 - 10:58am

Theater actor Charlie Barredo dreams of becoming a journalist

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | August 27, 2023 - 10:58am
Being the adopted daughter of Repertory Philippines' stalwarts Baby Barredo and Zenaida Amador, acting on stage was a natural...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Filipino 'Death Note' musical cast members to continue limited London run
August 26, 2023 - 11:33am

Filipino 'Death Note' musical cast members to continue limited London run

By Kristofer Purnell | August 26, 2023 - 11:33am
Joaquin Pedro Valdes leads a number of actors with Filipino descent that will continue to star in the limited run of "Death...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with