R'Bonney Gabriel, 'Here Lies Love' producers hailed 'Outstanding Filipinos in America'

R'Bonney Gabriel via Instagram (Photos taken by Mikey Sanchez for Vogue Philippines)

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel and the producers of Broadway musical "Here Lies Love" were among the award recipients of The Outstanding Filipinos in America (TOFA) Awards.

Gabriel is the first Filipino-American to clinch both the Miss USA and Miss Universe titles.

"Here Lies Love" is a musical about the life of former Philippine First Lady Imelda Marcos. It made history as the first musical with an all-Filipino cast.

Apart from Gabriel and "Here Lies Love" producers, former Vice President Leni Robredo, Filipina nurse May Parsons and Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo were the other honorees.

Despite not being involved in government anymore, Robredo continues her noble effort through Angat Pilipinas.

Parsons, meanwhile, administered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020.

Meanwhile, Gesmundo launched The Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations.

