Arts and Culture

P1M at stake in Sentro Artista-PCSO nationwide art contest

Philstar.com
August 13, 2023 | 10:00pm
P1M at stake in Sentro Artista-PCSO nationwide art contest
PCSO general manager Mel Robles (middle), flanked by Jay Ruiz and Marjorie Ruiz, speaks to reporters during the news conference last week at Sentro Artista within Arton Strip, Quezon City.
Sentro Artista

MANILA, Philippines – A grand prize of P1 million is at stake in Sentro Artista's Nationwide Art Contest this year. The theme for this art contest is "Hindi Umuurong sa Pagtulong", which is the mission of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

PCSO shares Sentro Artista Art hub's advocacy in promoting Filipino values and talents. In this project, visual artists are motivated to bring out the best in themselves, and the exhibit that is part of this event will give artists from different regions a platform to break through the art scene.

“We are not only here to take care of the welfare and the well-being of the Filipino people, but we have to take care also the soul of the country because it makes you a better citizen, a better person, and it makes you more humane to see the beauty of life,” PCSO general manager Mel Robles said.

Robles also clarified during the upcoming event’s news conference last week at the Sentro Artista art hub in Arton Strip that no government money will be used in the contest as everything comes from private sector.

“This is purely a private initiative and no public funds will be used here, that is why we’re very happy since there are many people who invest in arts,” he added. “And I don’t think they see this as a losing proposition — either way, they win.”

Jay Ruiz, a media practitioner and co-founder of Sentro Artista, announced that among the categories is figurative style. Here, the medium used must be oil or acrylic on museum wrapped canvas that measures four feet high by three feet wide with a thickness of two inches, and in portrait orientation.
 
"Sentro Artista would like to express our gratitude to the PCSO headed by GM Mel Robles for collaborating with us in uplifting the Filipino visual artists,” Ruiz said.

No participation fee is required, but interested participants must fill out a registration form that will be accessible from August 15-30 though Sentro Artista Philippines' Facebook page. There will be an online submission of entries for the pre-screening. The deadline for this is on September 29. All shortlisted entries must be delivered to Greenhills Mall on October 22 -23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by the participants. Shortlisted candidates will be notified via email.

Aside from the P1 million grand prize, Sentro Artista will also award P250,000 to the second place winner, while third placer will get P175,000. There will be nine winners of P75,000 cash prize for the honorable mention.

Sentro Artista is located in Quezon City, with co-founders Joseph and Doc G Lumbad, Marjorie Ruiz, and Quezon City 1st District Rep. Arjo Atayde. This endeavor is backed by Dakilang Lungsod ng San Juan, Ortigas Commercial Corporation/ Greenhills Mall,  SGD Coffee, CNN  Philippines and The STAR.

All participants must register online to get a participant number from August 15-30. This year’s category is figurative and artworks must be original work following the theme.

For more inquiries and full details, please visit Sentro Artista Philippines' Facebook page and the @sentro_artista Instagram account.

