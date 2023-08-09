'You still left me in awe': Gabbi Garcia proud of Khalil Ramos in 'Tick, Tick... BOOM!'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Gabbi Garcia was ever the supportive girlfriend for fellow actor Khalil Ramos who currently stars on 9 Works Theatrical's restaging of "Tick, Tick... BOOM!"

Gabbi watched the first weekend run of "Tick, Tick... BOOM!" to see Khalil in the lead role of Jon — Khalil is the alternate of Jef Flores who originated the character during the original 2016 run.

"Tick, Tick... BOOM!" is the 2001 semi-autobiographical musical of the late playwright Jonathan Larson, also known for creating the award-winning musical "Rent," and follows an aspiring composer concerned that a future in the performing arts may not be for him.

Overwhelmed from the show, Gabbi shared her personal sentiments on Instagram to express how proud she was of Khalil for his stage debut, using photos of her boyfriend onstage and in interviews as well as together as a couple.

"You continue to amaze me with your incredible talent, hard work passion, and sincerity, Bub! I'M SO SO PROUD OF YOU," Gabbi wrote in the caption. "I knew that you could do it since day 1, but somehow you still left me in awe!!!! (In tears also, I was bawling my heart out!!!!)"

Gabbi added she continues to learn and new things about Khalil and his love for acting not just because of their nearly seven-year relationship but out of high respect.

"I'll never get tired of telling you how you still inspire me every single day. I love you bub and Congratulations!!!!! You deserve the world," Gabbi ended.

In the comments section, Khalil reflected the emotional greeting with romantic words of gratitude.

Gabbi also encouraged people to see "Tick, Tick... BOOM!" and support the cast which includes couple Tanya Manalang-Atadero and Reb Atadero as Susan and Michael, with Kayla Rivera and Vien Kinga s their alternates.

The musical saw a resurgence in popularity when it was adapted into a 2021 Netflix film by another famous playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda with Andrew Garfield starring as Jon to receive a second Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

9 Works Theatrical's restaging of "Tick, Tick... BOOM!" will be at the RCBC Plaza's Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium during all the weekends of August.

RELATED: Khalil Ramos making theater debut in 'Tick, Tick... BOOM!'