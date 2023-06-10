Khalil Ramos making theater debut in 'Tick, Tick... BOOM!'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Khalil Ramos will be making his stage debut as he is included in the cast for 9 Works Theatrical's restaging of "Tick, Tick... BOOM!"

Khalil is the alternate for the lead role of Jon, whose primary actor is Jef Flores who originated the character during the original 2016 run.

Tanya Manalang-Atadero is reprising her role of Susan with Kayla Rivera as her alternate, and Tanya's husband Reb Atadero also returns as Michael with Vien King as his alternate.

On the production front, director Robbie Guevara and scenographer Mio Infante are both returning too.

"Tick, Tick... BOOM!" is the 2001 semi-autobiographical musical of the late playwright Jonathan Larson, who is also known for creating the award-winning musical "Rent."

The musical follows Jon, an aspiring composer, who is concerned that a future in the performing arts may not be for him.

It was adapted into film in 2021 by another famous playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda and streamed on Netflix. Andrew Garfield portrayed Jon and received a second Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

9 Works Theatrical's restaging of "Tick, Tick... BOOM!" will be at the RCBC Plaza's Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium duringa all the weekends of August.

