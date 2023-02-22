^

Fashion and Beauty

Gabbi Garcia marks 6th anniversary with Khalil Ramos, reveals beauty secrets

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 22, 2023 | 2:53pm
Gabbi Garcia marks 6th anniversary with Khalil Ramos, reveals beauty secrets
Gabbi Garcia (third from right) with executives of Lazada Philippines headed by CEO Carlos Barrera (second from right).
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso stars Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos are celebrating their 6th year anniversary as a couple.

"Ily (I love you) always & forever," Gabbi said in a post for Khalil.

As one of the most in-demand actresses today, Gabbi stands out for her morena beauty and oozing confidence. It is easy to think that she has defied the preference for fair skin among many Filipinos that her confidence in her own skin is a sign that she has no issues or insecurities.

Gabbi, however, is the first to say that she still has a lot of insecurities. 

"Oo naman," she told Philstar.com in an interview during her recent launch as the face of LazBeauty, a dedicated page on the e-commerce site Lazada Philippines that features beauty news and perks for its members. 

"Parang feeling ko never naman pong mawawala 'yung insecurities. Parang there are good days though na parang I feel so confident today pero meron ding mga gising na parang hindi okay today," she added. 

She reiterated her earlier answer during the group huddle that one has to be comfortable in one's own skin first before one can be confident. 

"I'm not mestiza or am not white enough, so, growing up, it was quite of a slight struggle for me. But you know what helped me is my support system," Gabbi said. 

She said her strong support system that includes her mother gave her the encouragement and motivation to love her own skin. 

"I always say this: If we all look the same, what will make us unique, right? If we're all like magpapaputi or follow the 'norm' of society of this is what beautiful is, what will make us unique? What will be different from all of us? So just be yourself. As cliche as it sounds, it's really the most important thing," Gabbi shared. 

It's not all being positive all the time though. It requires an equal amount of work, most especially for someone like her who constantly travels. At the time of the interview earlier this month, she came in from Taiwan as its tourism ambassador and she was scheduled to fly to Europe for her shoot for her upcoming drama. 

"It's quite challenging especially when you're busy, you're everywhere. I'm not gonna lie. It's also difficult for you to really maintain but I just really see to it that I do my skincare regularly and religiously. I try to drink a lot of water and you know I try to sleep as much as I can," the actress advised. 

WATCH: Philstar.com interviews Gabbi Garcia on her beauty regimen and reunion with Kylie Padilla and Sanya Lopez in "Mga Lihim ni Urduja"

RELATED: 'Komportable at kampante': Kapuso Gabbi Garcia on working with Kapamilya Joshua Garcia

BEAUTY TIPS

GABBI GARCIA

MORENA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Ukrainian designers send out defiant message from London Fashion Week
1 hour ago

Ukrainian designers send out defiant message from London Fashion Week

By Helen Rowe | 1 hour ago
Ukrainian designers sent out a defiant message at London Fashion Week with clothes made from the neck ties their menfolk no...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Gabbi Garcia marks 6th anniversary with Khalil Ramos, reveals beauty secrets
Exclusive
1 hour ago

Gabbi Garcia marks 6th anniversary with Khalil Ramos, reveals beauty secrets

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
It is easy to think that she has defied the preference for fair skin among many Filipinos that her confidence in her own...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Dolly de Leon rocks 'kumot' at 2023 BAFTAs after-party
1 hour ago

Dolly de Leon rocks 'kumot' at 2023 BAFTAs after-party

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Award-winning actress Dolly de Leon followed up her golden "Alon" gown at the 2023 British Academy Film Awards with another...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Dolly de Leon hits BAFTA 2023 red carpet in Rajo Laurel 'Alon' gown
1 day ago

Dolly de Leon hits BAFTA 2023 red carpet in Rajo Laurel 'Alon' gown

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Dolly de Leon is still a winner as she put Filipino design on spotlight and made it at the red carpet of the 76th British...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Thrifting is in this 2023: 10 online ukay-ukay stores for smart and stylish cheapskates
Sponsored
2 days ago

Thrifting is in this 2023: 10 online ukay-ukay stores for smart and stylish cheapskates

By Gerald Dizon | 2 days ago
Need to assemble an entire office wardrobe for cheap? Or simply want to upgrade your closet for everyday wear? Ukay-ukay provides...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 announces Top 40 official lineup
3 days ago

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 announces Top 40 official lineup

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 days ago
With the expanded eligibility rule now in action, young married women and single mothers are welcomed into the fold.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with