Gabbi Garcia marks 6th anniversary with Khalil Ramos, reveals beauty secrets

Gabbi Garcia (third from right) with executives of Lazada Philippines headed by CEO Carlos Barrera (second from right).

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso stars Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos are celebrating their 6th year anniversary as a couple.

"Ily (I love you) always & forever," Gabbi said in a post for Khalil.

As one of the most in-demand actresses today, Gabbi stands out for her morena beauty and oozing confidence. It is easy to think that she has defied the preference for fair skin among many Filipinos that her confidence in her own skin is a sign that she has no issues or insecurities.

Gabbi, however, is the first to say that she still has a lot of insecurities.

"Oo naman," she told Philstar.com in an interview during her recent launch as the face of LazBeauty, a dedicated page on the e-commerce site Lazada Philippines that features beauty news and perks for its members.

"Parang feeling ko never naman pong mawawala 'yung insecurities. Parang there are good days though na parang I feel so confident today pero meron ding mga gising na parang hindi okay today," she added.

She reiterated her earlier answer during the group huddle that one has to be comfortable in one's own skin first before one can be confident.

"I'm not mestiza or am not white enough, so, growing up, it was quite of a slight struggle for me. But you know what helped me is my support system," Gabbi said.

She said her strong support system that includes her mother gave her the encouragement and motivation to love her own skin.

"I always say this: If we all look the same, what will make us unique, right? If we're all like magpapaputi or follow the 'norm' of society of this is what beautiful is, what will make us unique? What will be different from all of us? So just be yourself. As cliche as it sounds, it's really the most important thing," Gabbi shared.

It's not all being positive all the time though. It requires an equal amount of work, most especially for someone like her who constantly travels. At the time of the interview earlier this month, she came in from Taiwan as its tourism ambassador and she was scheduled to fly to Europe for her shoot for her upcoming drama.

"It's quite challenging especially when you're busy, you're everywhere. I'm not gonna lie. It's also difficult for you to really maintain but I just really see to it that I do my skincare regularly and religiously. I try to drink a lot of water and you know I try to sleep as much as I can," the actress advised.

WATCH: Philstar.com interviews Gabbi Garcia on her beauty regimen and reunion with Kylie Padilla and Sanya Lopez in "Mga Lihim ni Urduja"

RELATED: 'Komportable at kampante': Kapuso Gabbi Garcia on working with Kapamilya Joshua Garcia