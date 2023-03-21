^

'Ang saya!': Boss Toyo wins Francis M polo for P620K, completes 'Bagsakan' collection

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 21, 2023 | 10:13am
Boss Toyo with his wife and Pia Magalona
Chito Miranda via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper and content creator Boss Toyo is glad that he finally completed the "Bagsakan" polo of Parokya ni Edgar's Chito Miranda, late Francis Magalona and rapper Gloc-9.

Boss Toyo won the bidding for Francis' polo for P620,000 for the benefit of Parokya's guitarist Gab Chee Kee, who is battling lymphoma. 

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Toyo said that he's happy that he finally completed the iconic polos. 

"Ang saya! Parte 'to ng OPM (Original Pinoy Music) history e," Toyo said. 

He, however, said that his collection still lacks Vinci's polo. Vinci Montaner is the backup vocalist of Parokya who is also part of the music video but he didn't get the chance to rap. 

"Kulang pa ng isa, 'yung kay Vinci, pero wala 'yong nameplate so sa tingin ko, mababa din ang value di katulad no'ng kay Chito, Kiko at Gloc," he said. 

Toyo said that he will display the three polos in his "Pinoy Pawnstar" office but will probably sell it in proper time and the right price. 

"Wala kong balak ibenta 'yung tatlong polo. Siguro sa tamang panahon at tamang presyo," he said. 

Apart from Francis' polo, Toyo bought Gloc-9's polo for P80,000, Chito's for P150,000 and the "Halina sa Parokya" puppets for P85,000.

“Napakalaking tulong nito for Gab kasi lahat ng kinita sa pagbenta ng mga polo ay mapupunta sa kanya. Sobrang salamat din kay Ma'am Pia Magalona sa pag-donate ng polo ni Sir Kiko para kay Gab (alam ko po na sobra 'yung sentimental value ng polo sa inyo pero pinili n'yo pa ring i-donate para makatulong sa kabanda namin),” Chito wrote on his Facebook account.

“Gusto ko rin magpasalamat kay @saabmagalona na naging tulay sa pag-coordinate namin kay Ma'am Pia para mahanap 'yung polo ni Sir Kiko,” he added. 

FRANCIS M

GLOC 9

PAROKYA NI EDGAR
