^

Arts and Culture

Penk Ching, cake artist extraordinaire, shares her paintings

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
March 6, 2023 | 11:59am
Penk Ching, cake artist extraordinaire, shares her paintings
'Japanese Home' by Penk Ching

MANILA, Philippines — Everybody knows Penk Ching as a cake artist extraordinaire. She specializes in wedding cakes and has created the wedding cakes of so many celebrities, be it in high society, showbiz, or politics.

She is also known for designing the Malacañang cake as the inaugural cake of the late former President Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino III and The Nest cake for the Beijing Olympics.

In wedding cakes, marrying couples opt for a Penk Ching cake not just because she is the biggest name in wedding cakes in the metro but also because she puts in so much passion and creativity into her craft. She never runs from a challenge, even successfully designing an upside-down chandelier cake that made people wonder how it defied gravity.

In recent years, Chef Penk has been delighting family and friends with her social media posts, not of her cakes but of her other passion, which is painting. She is an excellent painter. Her art shows that. She has always wanted to paint, but she never realized that she had such talent for it and that she would turn out awesome paintings that people would rave about as much as her cakes.

"Best Friends"

What finally made her enroll in painting class under Roland Santos was an actual painting class that she witnessed.

“I saw people in a class painting while I was in a meeting, and some of them were friends. I was asked to join and, of course, I happily did,” said Chef Penk, who started from the very basic principles of painting and turned out delightful seat works with her teacher.

Santos exposed her to different subjects, although now she decides on her own subjects and has chosen watercolor and Chinese ink painting as her favorite media. Once a week, she still attends classes to keep up with new trends and techniques.

Here are some of her amazing works of art:

"Zen"
"Lambat"
Chef Penk Ching

PENK CHING
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Sentro Artista celebrates Women's Month
45 minutes ago

Sentro Artista celebrates Women's Month

45 minutes ago
In celebration of Women’s Month, Sentro Artista paid tribute to some of the most influential female artists of the...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Penk Ching, cake artist extraordinaire, shares her paintings
Exclusive
1 hour ago

Penk Ching, cake artist extraordinaire, shares her paintings

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 hour ago
Everybody knows Penk Ching as a cake artist extraordinaire. She specializes in wedding cakes and has created the wedding cakes...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Women's Month: Sara Duterte graces opening of all-women exhibit featuring Davao artists
2 hours ago

Women's Month: Sara Duterte graces opening of all-women exhibit featuring Davao artists

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 hours ago
Ortigas Malls kicked off its Women’s Month celebration this March with Gahum sa Buwak: Flower Power, an art exhibit...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Metro Manila Pride 2023 set for June 24
3 hours ago

Metro Manila Pride 2023 set for June 24

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Organizers behind the annual Metro Manila Pride March and Festival have officially announced the 2023 edition will be on...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
You can now visit &lsquo;Culture Contact&rsquo; exhibit in San Agustin Museum
1 day ago

You can now visit ‘Culture Contact’ exhibit in San Agustin Museum

By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
There’s a new exhibit, showcasing historical and ecclesiastical objects, which tourists can visit in San Agustin Museum,...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Chinese tattoo artist tells women's stories through ink
2 days ago

Chinese tattoo artist tells women's stories through ink

By Jing Xuan Teng | 2 days ago
In a country where spaces for female self-expression have shrunk in recent years, getting a tattoo can feel like an empowering...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with