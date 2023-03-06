Penk Ching, cake artist extraordinaire, shares her paintings

MANILA, Philippines — Everybody knows Penk Ching as a cake artist extraordinaire. She specializes in wedding cakes and has created the wedding cakes of so many celebrities, be it in high society, showbiz, or politics.

She is also known for designing the Malacañang cake as the inaugural cake of the late former President Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino III and The Nest cake for the Beijing Olympics.

In wedding cakes, marrying couples opt for a Penk Ching cake not just because she is the biggest name in wedding cakes in the metro but also because she puts in so much passion and creativity into her craft. She never runs from a challenge, even successfully designing an upside-down chandelier cake that made people wonder how it defied gravity.

In recent years, Chef Penk has been delighting family and friends with her social media posts, not of her cakes but of her other passion, which is painting. She is an excellent painter. Her art shows that. She has always wanted to paint, but she never realized that she had such talent for it and that she would turn out awesome paintings that people would rave about as much as her cakes.

"Best Friends"

What finally made her enroll in painting class under Roland Santos was an actual painting class that she witnessed.

“I saw people in a class painting while I was in a meeting, and some of them were friends. I was asked to join and, of course, I happily did,” said Chef Penk, who started from the very basic principles of painting and turned out delightful seat works with her teacher.

Santos exposed her to different subjects, although now she decides on her own subjects and has chosen watercolor and Chinese ink painting as her favorite media. Once a week, she still attends classes to keep up with new trends and techniques.

Here are some of her amazing works of art:

"Zen"

"Lambat"