Women's Month: Sara Duterte graces opening of all-women exhibit featuring Davao artists

MANILA, Philippines — Ortigas Malls kicked off its Women’s Month celebration this March with "Gahum sa Buwak: Flower Power," an art exhibit at the East Wing of Estancia Mall in Pasig City. It featured works by all women artists and fashion designers from Davao.

Organized by Dabawenyo Artists Federation Inc. art group Floral Artists of Davao, the exhibit features the works of various female artists, including paintings by Rita Bustamante, Mean Tan Guinoo, Annie Tan Sy, Maru Aiharu, Aimee Sanchez, Josie Tionko, Ritzel Polinar, Nina Custodio, Marica Llamas Cang, Shaira Secuya, Jing Rabat, and Amanda Fe Echevarria. A photography exhibit by Ellah Plariza and a digital art display by Anthonette Plariza also form part of the Gahum sa Buwak exhibit.

“For Women’s Month, we wanted to put the spotlight on Filipina artists from Davao through Gahum sa Buwak, which directly translates to ‘flower power.’ The event seeks to provide Dabawenya artists an avenue where they can be seen and heard and be given opportunities to showcase their creativity. Ortigas Malls supports this call, and we are excited to host our local artists in Estancia,” said Arch. Renee Bacani, vice president of Ortigas Land.

Vice President Sara Duterte, Pasig City Vice Mayor Robert Jaworski Jr., Department of Tourism (DOT) Mindanao director Tanya Rabat, fashion designer Margarita Montemayor Nograles, National Artist for dance Agnes Locsin, and honorary consul of Hungary for Mindanao Mary Ann Montemayor graced the opening and ribbon-cutting rites.

Some of the artworks on exhibit.

Ongoing until March 31, 2023, "Gahum sa Buwak" also features a series of art talks, including Rita Bustamante’s "Lecture on the Process of a Creative Experience" (March 12, 3:00 p.m.), and Councilor Pilar Braga’s "Art and Culture in Davao" (March 26, 3:00 p.m.).

"Threads of Culture," a fashion show, also takes place on March 19. It puts the spotlight on ensembles by Margarita Montemayor Nograles of local brand Kaayo and exciting pieces by jewelry designer Kathryn Fanlo.

Capping off the Women’s Month celebration at the mall is a painting workshop called "Musing the Soul, Painting and Poetry in Words and Colour" on March 31, 2:00 p.m. It will teach participants how to create art in different media, such as painting using acrylic, oil, and watercolor.