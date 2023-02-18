^

WATCH: Art Fair Philippines returns home for 2023 edition

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 18, 2023 | 9:47am
MANILA, Philippines — Art Fair Philippines is back onsite at its home at The Link Carpark after two virtual years, just in time to celebrate a decade of staging this event in 2023.

Sixty-three (63) exhibitors and hundreds of different local and international artists are on display across the fair's regular sections.

The biophilic design of the area is a new addition to the fair. It takes inspiration from nature with an underlying order, "a parallel reflection with how someone deals with something new."

Art Fair Philippines 2023 will be from February 17 to 19, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., where tickets will be sold at P450 per day (concession tickets for senior citizens, people with disabilities and Makati students have differing prices).

