End of Clarisostomo, Filay?: Viewers ask as 'Noli Me Tangere' ends on 'Maria Clara at Ibarra'Â 

End of Clarisostomo, Filay?: Viewers ask as 'Noli Me Tangere' ends on 'Maria Clara at Ibarra'

MANILA, Philippines — Last night's episode of the hit, trending show "Maria Clara at Ibarra" ended on a bitter and sad note with the death of a tragic, beloved character, and a preview that left fans of the two sets of couple asking if they will ever even have a breather in the form of a happy ending from one of the couples.

Spoilers ahead

Viewers saw a gut-wrenching episode where Basilio (Stanley Abuloc) sees the death of his mother Sisa (Andrea Torres) after being hit by a stray bullet. The young child is heard wailing upon her last breath and this was the last scene from last night's episode.

Elias (Rocco Nacino) manages to help Crisostomo Ibarra (Dennis Trillo) and they are seen riding a boat as they are fleeing from the Alferez (Giovanni Baldisseri) and his troops. Readers of the book know what happens next and will have to see if the show will be faithful to the book in next week's episode.

Meanwhile, star-crossed lovers, Maria Clara (Julie Anne San Jose) and Crisostomo Ibarra (Dennis Trillo), or Clarisostomo as fans call them, grudgingly decided to let each other go for the meantime with a searing kiss amid tears and goodbyes.

Klay (Barbie Forteza) firmly rejects a teary-eyed Fidel (David Licauco) who again declared his love for her because she believes that a relationship between them is impossible. She has been hinting that she comes from a different world, but it is not clear if Fidel understood that her world is the real world while he is a character in the novel she got transported into.

The rollercoaster of emotions on a Friday the 13th episode sent many fans over Twitter and Facebook thinking how the next week will fare.

The show's preview did not help as Maria Clara was seen saying her famous line "Kumbento o Kamatayan" (Convent or Death) to her biological father Padre Damaso (Tirso Cruz III).

In the book, she decided to enroll herself inside the convent, which led to her father begging her not to push through with her decision because of his fear for what might happen to her. Readers of the book know that Padre Damaso's fear has basis.

Fans of Clarisostomo and Filay (Fidel and Klay) are asking if they will ever be happy with their favorite pair of couple. Clarisostomo fans have always known that they are bound to end tragically, but still hope for a better resolution since the show is "reimagined," as show runners say due to the presence of Klay, a 21st century nursing student who gets transported inside the novel.

Filay, on the other hand, has been a favorite ship, from enemies to lovers trope.

With the last known chapters of "Noli Me Tangere" coming to an end, they are asking if the two characters will even get to mutually feel love for each other. The preview saw Fidel seeing Klay on her way to the portal that will lead her back to the real world.

It also sees her being back again in the real world dressed as an 1884 Filipino with salakot while her mother Narcisa (Manilyn Reyes) calls her by her name upon seeing her waking up from her sleep, which was the last time she saw her daughter before she got inside the book.

The interesting thing is, while Klay has been established as a real world character, Fidel remains a mystery as he is not a character that appeared in Dr. Jose Rizal's original novel. Viewers only know him as rich kid who is the bestfriend of Ibarra.

With all of these happening, viewers are excited and dreading how next week will happen. How will the story transition to the sequel, "El Filibusterismo," which has a time lapse of 13 years in the books? Will Klay ever voluntarily go back inside the next book? Will Fidel follow her in the real world? Will they ever age if they transition from one book to another? Will Maria Clara and Ibarra have a slightly different ending somehow?

All these make the next chapters and episodes of "Maria Clara at Ibarra" exciting for the weeks ahead.

In Philstar.com's interview with the show's supervising producer Helen Rose Sese last September, she said that the show is set to run for 20 weeks and is expected to end this February.

